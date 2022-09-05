Algerian Man Marries Two Brides on The Same Day - Social Media Talk

ALBAWABA - It has been trending all day. An man from Algeria marries two brides in one day. He is called Rasheed and the names of the brides, which are his wives now, are named Mariam and Hannan.

سؤال…كيف قبلت مريم وحنان الزواج من رشيد في يوم واحد وعرس واحد وبيت واحد؟ قصة الشاب رشيد في مدينة سكيكدة أشعلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي والسؤال الأكثر تداولا : هل يجوز أم لا يجوز؟



الصورة حقيقية من حفل زواج رشيد بزوجتيه مريم وحنان أمس pic.twitter.com/6lBCMeuv10 — خديجة بن قنة (@Benguennak) September 5, 2022

The social media are going wild with tweets and commentary. The famous Arabic anchor Khadija Ben Qana started the ball rolling. The brides have agreed to wed on the same day, have one party and agreed to live in one house.

So what is the story? Apparently non, other than the fact that the two brides wanted to marry the same man who is from the town of Skiekda. But bloggers on social platforms are having a field day.

ذرك تشعل النار بين مريم وحنان زوجتيه

كيفاه كتبت إسمي الثانية وهي الأولى 😂😂😂 — حمزة حمزة (@hamza19871411) September 5, 2022

Commentary with a bit of fun and laughter. One said Rasheed can be used as an umpire to solve political cases that need crisis management.

غريب والله رشيد يصلح النزاعات السياسية..😁

البعض وحدة ومكاش ورشيد لقى مريم وحنان.. 😄 — Nina (@nina_zeineb) September 5, 2022

From the number off comments posted, many are not happy with the fact that the two women married Rasheed at the same time. But one plainly said. "This is of nobody's business" and its his personal choice and life considering the man a lucky fellow.

مريم وحنان قابلين الزواج من رشيد والناس مش قابلين شو دخلكم في حياتهم الشخصية — Chochou (@Chochou09201725) September 5, 2022

If everyone is happy including the brides and their parents and they agreed to the terms Ben Qana shouldn't worry too much about what happened.

رشيد ، مريم، وحنان ، وجميع أهلهم راضيين على الزواج ومصالح البلدية أمضت بالموافقة...

وبقيت خديجة بن ڨنة ومعها فئة من الشعب الجزائري والفيمينيست مش راضيين بهذا الزواج!

واش دخلكم في حياة الناس وشؤونهم؟ — Yekken Raⵃim ⵣ (@Yekken_Rahim) September 5, 2022

One finally commented how did Rasheed manage to get the brides to agree to marry him...he is certainly a skilled diplomat and we should make use of his cleverness to solve other intransigent issues.

يا الاخت خديجة لمشكل ليس في هل يجوز أو لا يجوز 🤌 إنما السؤال المطروح هو كيف تمكن رشيد من إقناع مريم وحنان بفكرة الزواج بهذه الطريقة😯 ..رشيد هذا ظهر دبلوماسي رهيب لابد أن تستفيد منه البشرية في حل النزاعات المستعصية على هيئة الأمم المتحدة😁😁 — يحيى زكرياء (@yahia1zakaria) September 5, 2022

The debate goes on.........................