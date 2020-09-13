  1. Home
  3. Is the 'Anti-Cop Propaganda' to Blame After Two LA Police Officers were Shot?

Published September 13th, 2020 - 08:53 GMT
The anger amounting ever since BLM protests erupted last May has been linked to the growing number of attacks against police officers. (Twitter: @LASDHQ)

Following news of two LA sheriff deputies being shot in the head near Compton was widely spread online; as people wondered if the attack of the two officers was incited by months-old calls to defund the police in the US, in the wake of George Floyd's killing by a police officer last May.

According to local media, the two officers have been severely injured as a result of the shooting, but they are still alive and are fighting for their lives at a local hospital. The two officers, a male, and a female were ambushed with multiple gunshots as they were sitting in a patrol car. 

The shooter remains on the loose as he/she wasn't identified yet.

The shooting comes at such a critical time in the US as Black Lives Matter protests continue to take place across several cities in the country, ever since a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck thus killing him last May.

Earlier this month, LA police were involved in the killing of Dijon Kizzee, who was stopped by the police for a traffic violation while driving his bike. According to police sources, Kizzee had run from the patrol after punching an officer on the face while urging the officer to shoot him.

Activists affiliated with the BLM movement have since been calling for defunding the US police in efforts to reform the system, citing continuous incidents in which police officers have targeted black people.

Meanwhile, the anger amounting ever since BLM protests erupted last May has been linked to the growing number of attacks against police officers in addition to white people.

According to many social media users, the Compton shooting last night is the most recent example of how anti-police sentiment has inspired attacks on innocent police officers and endangered their lives.

Many voices have also questioned whether BLM activists are going to condemn attacks on the police or protest in an attempt to put an end the cycle of violence, similar to their reactions following attacks by the police.


