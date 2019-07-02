Banners in Support of Egyptian Transwoman Malak Kashif Seen at NYC Pride

Voices demanding freedom for Malak Kashif, an Egyptian transwoman who has been politically imprisoned in Egypt since March 2019 have returned to the spotlight.







On Monday, Malak’s name and photo were seen in the New York Pride parade.

A group of people who were taking part in the parade held a banner with Malak’s photo on it besides “Free Malak Kashif” slogan.

The intention appears to be to keep Malak’s story alive in a time the story has been underreported in the media and in Egypt, where the physical safety and psychological wellbeing of political prisoners usually is a big matter.

Malak was arrested on March 6 when the police raided her home in Giza, Cairo in the early hours of the day.

While the reasons behind Malak’s arrest are not clear and the police have denied she is their custody, Malak was arrested a day after joining calls for anti-government protests that sparked on social media at that time.

Her story has then gotten viral as her lawyer went to the media demanding more information on the whereabouts of Malak.

The lawyer was concerned whether she will be imprisoned with women or men inmates due to the fact that Malak has been going through a sex reassignment surgery yet her official documents still recognize her as male because of the government’s system and the complicated paperwork she has to go through to change it.

The has put her in real danger of being assaulted whether she was put with male or female cells.

A transgender girl "Malak El-Kashif" has jailed in a "men's prison" in Egypt!



Her national id is under process to be identified as a female, after Sex reassignment surgery; approved by the government itself.



Malak Kashif has become known in Egypt after she attempted to commit suicide earlier in 2018. Now, human rights activists are demanding Egypt to ensure the safety of Malak.

For the past few years, Egypt has become one of the most hostile places for the LGBT+ community around the world.

Massive crackdown and media blackout is being carried out against the LGBT+ community, particularly since the Cairo concert incident in 2017 when several young people had waved rainbow flags. Since then, dozens have been arrested and the media council has banned the appearance of homosexuals on any media outlet.