Big Praise For Young Al Awadi as He Refuses to Face Israeli Player in Dubai Tennis

Published January 23rd, 2022 - 09:26 GMT
Mohammad Al Awadi
Mohammad Al Awadi, a hero (twitter)

ALBAWABA - The young Kuwait tennis Mohammad Al Awadi is being hailed as a hero for pulling out of a Dubai tournament for the under-14s because he doesn't want to face an Israeli competitor and wanted to be branded as a normalizer with the Jewish state.


Al Awadi made the semi-finals and once he heard he would have to play an Israeli player he pulled out of the games. The trending hashtag among many is (#محمد_العوضي, #التطبيع_خيانة)

His move which is being praised by many on the social media, in both Arabic and English, for refusing to submit to normalization with Israel, is being written about and commented upon in news websites and other social media platforms.


One writes: "I am so proud of you [Mohamad Al Awadi], you are the star of the year, my dear.  Your refusal to confront the Israeli does not mean that you lost, but that you are a winner for us."

Another writes: "A strong message from the hero #Muhammad_Al-Awadi of Kuwait, in his name and on behalf of the Kuwaiti people, that we are authentic Arabs, we did not and will not be satisfied to meet those who desecrated Arab soil and violated the honor of our brothers in Jerusalem."

Kuwaiti MP Osama al-Shaheen tweeted: “Greetings and thanks to the Kuwaiti hero Muhammad al-Awadi for his refusal to normalize sports competition with the Zionists” he was quoted by the Palestine Chronicle as saying, emphasizing what Yusuf al-Sanad, a member of the Persian Gulf Scholars Union. He also wrote on Twitter that the Kuwaiti competitor announced his withdrawal from the competition in solidarity with the people of Palestine and in rejection of Israeli apartheid.


Another said: "He lost the match and won the pride, dignity and respect of the nation. We are proud of you champ (#محمد_العوضي)."

The young boy received much thanks from those on the social media, calling the move as honourable and worth of praise. 
 

