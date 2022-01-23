Big Praise For Young Al Awadi as He Refuses to Face Israeli Player in Dubai Tennis

ALBAWABA - The young Kuwait tennis Mohammad Al Awadi is being hailed as a hero for pulling out of a Dubai tournament for the under-14s because he doesn't want to face an Israeli competitor and wanted to be branded as a normalizer with the Jewish state.

لاعب التنس الكويتي #محمد_العوضي ينسحب من نصف نهائي البطولة الدولية للمحترفين تحت سن 14 عامًا في #دبي رفضًا لمواجهة لاعب يمثل الاحتـ..ــلال الإسـ..ـرائيلي.



تحية للاعب محمد العوضي ولعائلته ولدولة الكويت الشقيقة على هذا الموقف الوطني ❤️#لا_للتطبيــع#مش_هيك pic.twitter.com/dG4TAyXrpQ — مش هيك (@meshhek) January 22, 2022



Al Awadi made the semi-finals and once he heard he would have to play an Israeli player he pulled out of the games. The trending hashtag among many is (#محمد_العوضي, #التطبيع_خيانة)

Muhammad al-Awadi, a 14-year-old Kuwaiti tennis player has withdrawn from the international semi-finals championship for refusing to play against an Israeli player...



"You are already victorious in this battle.."



💚💚💚🇵🇸🌷#SahabatPalestina_ID #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/K2nOu73Mio — Dwi_4Palestine🇮🇩🇵🇸❤🌹 (@dwi_PAL1109) January 23, 2022

His move which is being praised by many on the social media, in both Arabic and English, for refusing to submit to normalization with Israel, is being written about and commented upon in news websites and other social media platforms.

هذا الصبی أشرف بألف مرة من الحکام الذي يسعون لتطبيع العلاقات مع إسرائيل.#محمد_العوضي pic.twitter.com/p5yFgcJaxn — ناصر (@naser_0313) January 23, 2022



One writes: "I am so proud of you [Mohamad Al Awadi], you are the star of the year, my dear. Your refusal to confront the Israeli does not mean that you lost, but that you are a winner for us."

رغم موجة التطبيع مع #إسرائيل والهرولة نحو تل أبيب .. هذا الطفل الكويتي انسحب من بطولة التنس الدولية للمحترفين في #دبي لأنه يرفض مواجهة لاعب إسرائيلي . #محمد_العوضي #الكويت pic.twitter.com/DNrgjqwrmA — وسيلة عولمي (@wassilaoulmi) January 22, 2022

Another writes: "A strong message from the hero #Muhammad_Al-Awadi of Kuwait, in his name and on behalf of the Kuwaiti people, that we are authentic Arabs, we did not and will not be satisfied to meet those who desecrated Arab soil and violated the honor of our brothers in Jerusalem."

بطل كويتي من أبطال التنس ينسحب عندما رأى أن الذي سيقابله في اللعب لاعب صهيو ني

رسالة قوية من البطل #محمد_العوضي الكويت بإسمه ونيابة عن الشعب الكويتي مفادها نحن عربيون أصيلون لم ولن نرضى أن نقابل من دنسوا التراب العربي وهتكوا أعراض إخوة لنا في القد س pic.twitter.com/M1OZbMgp9A — طه قدري (@Taha2gdry) January 22, 2022

Kuwaiti MP Osama al-Shaheen tweeted: “Greetings and thanks to the Kuwaiti hero Muhammad al-Awadi for his refusal to normalize sports competition with the Zionists” he was quoted by the Palestine Chronicle as saying, emphasizing what Yusuf al-Sanad, a member of the Persian Gulf Scholars Union. He also wrote on Twitter that the Kuwaiti competitor announced his withdrawal from the competition in solidarity with the people of Palestine and in rejection of Israeli apartheid.



Another said: "He lost the match and won the pride, dignity and respect of the nation. We are proud of you champ (#محمد_العوضي)."

The young boy received much thanks from those on the social media, calling the move as honourable and worth of praise.

