  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Body is found in shopping cart outside store

Body is found in shopping cart outside store

Published March 15th, 2023 - 09:15 GMT
Body is found in shopping cart outside store
Shutterstock
Highlights
A man's body wrapped in a plastic sheet was found inside a shopping cart outside

ALBAWABA A man's body wrapped in a plastic sheet was found inside a shopping cart outside a grocery store in front of the Food Maxx store in California, California police said. 

Also ReadDeath Penalty for a Man Who Intentionally Spat on Shopping Carts to Spread Coronavirus in SaudiDeath Penalty for a Man Who Intentionally Spat on Shopping Carts to Spread Coronavirus in Saudi

Soon after the emergency services reached the crime scene, they declared the man was dead. 


The police soon launched a homicide investigation after finding out that the man had visible injuries.

Officers sealed off the crime scene and looked for witnesses, according to police.


The Food Maxx is in a shopping center in Chico, a city around 80 miles north of Sacramento. 
 

Tags:bodymanUSshopping cartFood MaxxCalifornia

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...