A Brawl Inside Saudi Arabia's Great Mosque of Mecca Stirs Debate

A fight between two people inside Saudi Arabia's Great Mosque of Mecca (known as Masjid Al-Haram), while performing Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan, caused controversy on social media last Thursday .

Saudi Arabia's security services have investigated the incident that happened due to a disagreement between two men and then developed into a brawl. Police revealed that they had taken the proper action against the attackers.

📌| اتخذت القوات الخاصة لأمن الحج والعمرة الإجراءات النظامية بحق شخصين وقعت مشاجرة بينهما نتيجة تلاسن داخل #المسجد_الحرام ( وفق مقطع متداول) .



.. وتهيب قوات #امن_العمرة الجميع بالتزام السكينة والهدوء أثناء تأدية العمرة والصلاة بالحرمين الشريفين. pic.twitter.com/KgPcCAaj6r — عناد العتيبي 🇸🇦 (@ENAD_Alotaibi) April 7, 2022

(Translation: Hajj and Umrah security services have applied official procedure to the two men who had a fight inside the Great Mosque of Mecca; Forces also called people to stay calm during the rites of Hajj and Umrah.)

The brawl has gone viral on social media and gained massive engagement in a very short time as people condemned the incident especially during the holy month and in such a religious place.

A person wrote: "This is the first time that I hear about a fight inside the Great Mosque of Mecca." Another person also slammed the incident saying: "May Allah protect us from his wrath."

على هيئة الأمر بالمعروف أن تجلدهم اولا ومنعهم من العمرة أو الحج لمدة 15 سنة قادمة عبرة لمن تسول له نفسه العبث في الأماكن المقدسة والله البهايم تخشع في الحرم الا هذي النوعية من البشر والعياذ بالله https://t.co/hULQu4MiBL — 🇩🇿kareem🇩🇿 (@Kareem_vkt) April 8, 2022

Another person suggested banning those who had the fight from performing Hajj and Umrah for the coming 15 years following the brawl inside the Saudi mosque.

According to sources, multiple people tried to interfere to stop the fight. However, their attempts failed and the brawl was stopped by the security forces later on.