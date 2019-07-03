British Activists Protest UK Arms Sales to Israel in Manchester

A group of British activists has climbed the rooftop of the Israeli Arms Factory, Elbit-Ferranti, in the center of Oldham town in Manchester in protest of the UK complicity in Israel’s human rights violations against Palestinians.

Photos of activists from the Manchester Palestine Action network scaling the roof of the Israeli-owned arms manufacturer circulated the internet after it was first shared by the activists.

Activists were holding large banners in front of the building which read “UK Stop Arming Israel”.

According to the protests, this comes to commemorate the five-year anniversary of Israel’s Operation Protective Edge against Gaza in 2014 in addition to Israel’s attacks and killings of Palestinians on daily basis in Gaza and the West Bank.

A group of UK activists have occupied the rooftop of Israeli Arms Factory, Elbit-Ferranti, in the centre of #Oldham #StopArmingIsrael pic.twitter.com/GkclmMfeoR — MANPalestine Action (@ManPalestine) July 1, 2019

Elbit is Israel’s largest private arms contractor, and in 2007, it brought the British-owned Ferranti Technologies for £15 million.