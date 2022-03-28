Homophobic British School in Egypt? Minor Faces Bullies and School Admin

An Instagram post by an Egyptian teenager has stirred online debate as its creator, 15-years-old Mostafa, told his story with a British private school in Cairo.

According to the now-removed video by Mostafa, the head of his department in the school connected to the British Council in Egypt has told his father that Mostafa is no longer welcome in the school for "being gay".

Mostafa then explains that the homophobic decision was only based on a rumor started by some school bullies. Even though Mostafa and his family have denied the rumor, his school continued to explain that "gays are not welcome in the school".

minor boy in #Egypt was accused of being #Gay

The principal of International British School accused him of being Gay, he said he's not gay BUT the principal banned him from going to school or exams

You must do something about this principal@UNICEF @BritishCouncil @PanAfricaILGA pic.twitter.com/t8rmjDfvgE — Dolly (@DollySarkasmo) March 25, 2022

According to the Cairo-based Elmeezan website which has contacted Mostafa directly, the rumor was started by bullies in the school as a result of his relatively calm nature and the fact that he does not have close friends in the school.

In his Instagram post, Mostafa accused the school administration of abusing him over baseless claims. He also explained that the school has rejected family attempts to discuss the issue.

تحديث ٢٧ مارس ١:٤٠ص

الشاب اللي اسمه مصطفى غالبا حذف الفيديو من على صفحته، اتمنى يبقى كويس ومش بيتعرض لضغوط أسوأ ويبقى الموضوع بيتحل ويرجع لدراسته https://t.co/KTzWepsE4A — Mona Seif (@Monasosh) March 26, 2022

Translation: "Update, 27 of March: Mostafa has removed the video from his account. I hope he's safe and is not being pressured. I hope they reached a solution and he's soon back to his school."

Online people shared Mostafa's video demanding justice for him. They also warned of the different consequences of similar decisions on students' mental health, saying the school showed "irresponsible behavior towards the student instead of standing up to him against the bullies".