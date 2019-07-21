Video: 70 Catholic Clergy Arrested in Washington for Protesting ICE Raids

One video of nuns and clergy being arrested by the Capitol police in Washington D.C. has been shared widely on the internet.

This comes as news reports confirmed the arrest of around 70 Catholic nuns and clergy as they held a nonviolent sit-in protest inside the Russell Senate Office Building against the US President’s administration’s policies toward immigrants on the borders.

Catholic Nun led out of Russell Senate Office Building after she was arrested by Capitol Police for protesting the conditions at the U.S. southern border.



A reminder: People who hid jews during the holocaust & freed slaves from slavery were also criminalized.



Heroes



RETWEET pic.twitter.com/OGMZIMWfpM — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 19, 2019

Dozens of the clergy protested inside the building holding photos of migrant children who have died in the US while being detained and separated from their families.

Religious groups protesting admin's immigration enforcement at the border in the rotunda of the Russell Senate office building. pic.twitter.com/JjeOctdbJs — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) July 18, 2019

The protests have come at a time when the US has been widely criticized for the inhuman conditions they held the immigrants in and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids against illegal immigrants on the Mexican-US border.