From a Cocaine User to a Football Star: Algeria's Youcef Belaïli Celebrated

As the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 approached the end, the quarter-finale game between Algeria and Morocco sparked several conversations over the teams' performance and similar levels. Yet, one detail seemed to impress football fans after watching the exceptional Algerian goal scored by 29-years old Youcef Belaïli.

Translation: "Belaïli is a major player. One can transform themselves under any circumstances. He was a cocaine user but he's now the best player in Africa. Everyone commits mistakes, what matters is that you accept yourself and face the world again."

While online people widely shared videos of the goal scored by the team that was guaranteed qualification to the semi-finals, many people noted it was scored by a player who was suspended for drugs addiction six years ago, saluting his wellness and determination to overcome addiction and to excel in football.

يوسف بلايلى من إدمان وإيقاف لأهم لاعب ف الجزائر وأنا مش عارف أبطل المعسل أصلا 😁 — ⁦🇦🇹⁩ šĥęįķĥ ÃĥⓂ️ęď ⁦🇦🇹⁩ (@Vip_1414_adam) December 11, 2021

Translation: "Youcef Belaïli from addiction and suspension to the most important player in Algeria. I can't even stop shisha."

In 2015, the Confederation of African Football banned Youcef Belaïli, often referred to as the Fox, from playing football after he tested positive for cocaine intake.

But judging by his recent performance in the FIFA Arab Cup championship held currently in Qatar, Belaïli seems to have successfully overcome that mistake.

Social media users celebrated his ability to compensate for his slip in the past by achieving unusual successes for his professional career and for his national team, helping them reach the semi-finals of a regional competition.