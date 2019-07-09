Controversy Over an Arabic Song on 'Taboo Issues' in the Middle East

A Tunisian singer has recently released a first-of-its-kind song addressing several taboo issues in the Middle East; including the challenges faced by the LGBT+ community in the Middle East, racism and body shaming.

The controversial music video, performed by the singer, Manel Mallat, was produced in cooperation with the Arab Foundation for Freedoms and Equality. It features gay couples, women, young girls, and minorities facing racism and harassment in society.

The song calls for acceptance of the other despite their color, religion or sexuality and putting an end to the social stigma of obesity and body shaming.

On the one hand, it had received massive positive reactions and comments in the Middle East, but on the other hand, some considered it a promotion for homosexuality and the LGBT+ community which is still unacceptable in the conservative societies.