Did Prince Harry Warn of a Potential “Coup” in the US?

Speaking at the virtual WIRED conference about misinformation in the cyber era, Prince Harry revealed an unexpected detail about the Capitol insurrection incident that took place earlier this year.

During his talk with Stanford's Renee DiResta and activist Rashad Robinson, Prince Harry said he had warned Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey that uncensored content online was taking a dangerous turn following the Trump defeat of 2020 elections, saying he could see a potential coup in the US.

Prince Harry says he warned Jack Dorsey that Twitter was being used to facilitate a coup a day before January 6th. #REWIRED2021 https://t.co/AwfJvgKFwD pic.twitter.com/x8kA8zm0XZ — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) November 9, 2021

Prince Harry told Twitter's CEO that “his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before and then it happened and I haven't heard from him since.”

In his argument, Prince Harry talked about the role inaccurate information played in changing people's attitudes and how it led to deadly consequences on the 6th of January 2021, ending up in several deaths in the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

"I know this story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rapidness, and obviously I’m determined not to lose the mother of my children to the same thing." - Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex continued to talk about his deep interest in fighting misinformation building on past events in the Royal Family and how tabloid papers had influenced his family's life, particularly that of his late mother, Princess Diana.

By the end of the 6th of January, Twitter and other social media platforms had announced a permanent ban on the former US President's accounts and his followers who called for violence that led to 5 deaths and more than a 100 injuries.