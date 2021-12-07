'Die in Peace': Switzerland Agrees to an Assisted Suicide Capsule

Switzerland’s medical review board has approved a new way for assisted suicide. This involves a new 3-D printed portable coffin-like capsule, named the 'Sarco Suicide Pod' which is the latest discovery, The Daily Beast reports.

The assisted suicide capsule has windows which can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life. The inventor of the Suicide Capsule, Philip Nitschke of Exit International, said: “We want to remove any kind of psychiatric review from the process and allow the individual to control the method themselves.”

Suicide capsule Sarco developed by assisted suicide advocacy Exit International enables painless self-euthanasia by gas, and just passed legal review in Switzerland - pic.twitter.com/iK3ksAZiDq — Florian Witulski (@vaitor) December 5, 2021

According to Nitschke, any person who wants to go through the suicide capsule has to pass an online survey to prove that its there own decision and if they pass they’ll be given an access code to the pod.

He also added that “the whole thing takes about 30 seconds,” once inside, the person will first answer pre-recorded questions and press a button that will start the process of flooding the interior with nitrogen, which in return reduces the oxygen level inside it from 21% to 1%.

According to statistics, last year at least 1,300 people passed away by assisted suicide in Switzerland, most of them died by ingesting liquid sodium pentobarbital, which puts a patient into a deep coma before killing them.

Moreover, assisted suicide is legal not only in Switzerland but also in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Canada.