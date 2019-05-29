Drunken Girl Dodges Stalker Who Follows her Home

A video involving a drunken girl being followed to her apartment by a man who attempts to break into her apartment, presumably to rob her, or even assault her, has been shared widely.

The video starts with a woman opening the door and going into her apartment. Right before the door shut, a man, who was hiding in the hallway, appears to follow the woman. Fortunately, when he reached the door, it was already closed, but if it was a little early, he could have gotten inside the house.

This happened on May 28th at 6:30 AM (Seoul time), in South Korea. The woman in the video was returning home. She was lucky enough to have shut that door in the last possible second.

The man was arrested after the video went viral. There is a petition to punish him for attempted rape but it is unlikely that will happen. He will be probably punished by the crime ‘attempted break-in’.

Until now, 34,000 people have signed the petition to punish this man for attempted rape. If he is only punished for breaking in, he would get less than 3 years of jail time but if he is punished for attempted rape, he would get at least 3 years. But this is unlikely to happen until prosecutors are able to prove that rape was his intention.