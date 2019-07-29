Egyptian Minister Filmed Threatening to ‘Chop’ Critics of Egypt

The Egyptian Minister of Immigration, Nabila Makram, has been facing a wave of criticism after she was filmed telling a crowd that critics of the country should be “chopped” while gesturing at her neck with the hand miming the slitting of a throat.

The minister had made her remarks during a visit to Canada in front of Egyptian expatriates and the video was filmed last week on Monday but it went viral on the internet during the weekend.

The minister was addressing the crowd saying that anyone who speaks badly about Egypt should be “chopped” while making the controversial gestures.

Minister of immigration of #Egypt in a meeting with Egyptian Canadians threatens to slit throat of anyone who criticizes #Egypt this is the thuggery Government of Egypt led by the Junta. https://t.co/3z8YX44Edj — Om El Banat (@DaliaNewYork) July 23, 2019

A few days later, the minister has gone to the media to confirm that her words were “taken out of context” in response to widespread calls in Egypt to sack her.