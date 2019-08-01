Elizabeth Warren's Campaign Aide Accused of Antisemitism for Pro-Palestine Views

Controversy has been surrounding the "IfNotNow" American Jewish organization’s founder and his involvement in the presidential campaign of Senator Elizabeth Warren.







Recently, Warren announced appointing Max Berger, the founder of IfNotNow, as a Director of Progressive Partnerships in her campaign for the 2020 US presidential elections prompting debates over his pro-Palestine activism. The organization is led by American Jews who call for ending the support to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Meanwhile, Warren supporters have rushed into checking Berger’s stances and social media history during which they found his old tweets criticizing Israel’s attack on Gaza and another one endorsing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, BDS. On top of this was Berger’s establishment of the IfNotNow organization and his Canary Mission extensive profile that shows his past tweets.

Therefore, many supporters of Warren on the pro-Israeli leftist wing of the Democrat party were angered by the appointment of Max Berger demanding her to dismiss him as he has grouped himself among “enemies of Israel”.

Via Leon Hadar



Yet another of the many reasons to actively oppose Elizabeth Warren‘s candidacy for president, or from my standpoint, reelection to the US Senate or any other elected position. https://t.co/CVAvT6L3Nf — Jeffrey Malashock (@JMalashock) July 30, 2019

In spite of deleting his old tweets, a number of screenshots and quotations were preserved by Berger’s critics to impose more pressure on Warren into firing him.

Meanwhile, some has accused the presidential candidate of using him as part of her anti-Semitic agenda and to reinforce her views.

what do you expect from ANTISEMITE Elizabeth Warren? she is reenforcing her hatred of Jews , by employing an avowed Jew hater MAX BERGER. the old adage if you......Al Sharpton the Rev of what? — (((savtah8))) (@savtah8) July 30, 2019

On the internet, campaigns were launched to attack Berger and his organization IfNotNow, which has been recently recognized for its activism against the right-wing real donors behind Birthright trips for young American Jews, who are being sent on tours to Israel to promote a one-sided and misleading point of view that serves Israel’s interest.

A reminder, that IfNotNow is anti-Semitic trash. And it co-founder likes Hamas pic.twitter.com/wlgpqI6tms — Willem Kannwischer 🇮🇱 (@Willem_Kann) July 31, 2019

The controversy over Berger’s pro-Palestine view and his work with Warren has, in fact, highlighted a clash among the millennial Jewish left-wing who are struggling with the consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestine.