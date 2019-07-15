FaceApp Challenge is Haram, Azhar Scholar Says

As FaceApp challenge has gone viral on social media worldwide, controversy surrounded it in the Middle East.

An Islamic scholar has gone to the media to condemn the trending challenge confirming it is against the religion.

The scholar, Essam al-Roubi, a graduate of Egypt's top Islamic university, has confirmed the viral FaceApp challenge and the application used to do it is haram [forbidden] as it “changes God’s creation”.

الازهر استخدام تطبيق face app

حرام شرعا 😊 — Asmaa Abdelaal (@AsmaaAbdelaal9) July 14, 2019

Translation: “According to Al Azhar, using FaceApp is haram.”

The viral trend that got people posting pictures of who they would look like in old age, was done through an application called FaceApp.

It creates realistic transformations of what people would look like in the future.

The challenge took social media by storm and photos of people and how they would look like old flooded social media in the past few days.

It was also used to post pictures of famous figures in the Middle East.

Yet, the scholar’s fatwa sparked controversy and led more people to talk about it.

طيب عشان الناس اللي مش عاجبها فكرة ال FaceApp و عشان علماء الأزهر اللي سايبين كل اشي حرام بصير في الدنيا و اجوا حرموا فكرة التطبيق و قالوا لا يجوز شرعاً ، قررت انزل صورتي و اللي منزلش صورته ينزلها يلا و يفرجينا pic.twitter.com/AGPrLsejAf — أبو نبيل (@sala7nabil) July 14, 2019

Translation: “So, for those who do not like the FaceApp, and for Al Azhar scholars who let plenty of bad things happen in the world and say the [the challenge] is haram, I decided to post my picture and for those who have not to post theirs.”