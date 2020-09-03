Fired After Hours of Appointment: Saudis Target 'a Feminist Dissident' Over Her Old Tweets

A decision taken by the Saudi Minister of Tourism appointing a woman as head of the human resources department triggered a storm of on online reactions; as users dug up several old tweets of the new appointee where she had frankly criticized government decisions. This ultimately resulted in the ministry's decision to rescind the employment offer after a few hours.

صدر قرار قبل أيام بتعيين #إسراء_الشريف مديرة عامة للموارد البشرية بقرار من وزير الموارد البشرية " احمد سليمان الراجحي "

لماذا كل من يشتم ويسب ويسيء للمملكة وشعبها يتم تسليمه مناصب بالدولة ومن المسؤول عن تعيينهم !!#اسراء_الشريف_تريد_اسقاط_النظام pic.twitter.com/IZz50rBbWE — Hanen (@22Okok) August 28, 2020

Translation: "Israa Al-Sharif has been appointed as HR manager by the minister of human sources. Why is everyone who attack and insult the kingdom and its people awarded with high-ranking positions in the government? Who's responsible for this?"

Israa Al-Sharif, who had previously headed HR departments in a number of major Saudi businesses, had tweeted against a government decision that allowed only women to sell products in women's stores.

In the 2012 tweet, Al-Sharif had ended her tweet with the popular Arab Spring slogan "People Call: Down with the System," which was perceived by online commentators as an anti-government sentiment.

The attacks on Al-Sharif intensified; as more social media users started associating her with hard-line dissidents and people, who have been accused by the Saudi government of working against the state and cooperating with foreign entities.

#اسراء_الشريف

اغرب تدرج وظيفي



في 2010 مدير HR في البنك الإسلامي بالثانوي فقط



في 2013 حصلت على البكالوريوس من جامعة غير معترف بها (عن بعد)



في 2016 مدير المواهب في مدينة الملك عبدالله



في 2020 مدير عام الموارد البشرية في وزارة السياحة



تدرون من المجرم؟ هو الي رشحها للوظيفة pic.twitter.com/DjB6SXFRub — تـــركـــي المــطـيـري⚖ (@T_binKhalid) August 29, 2020

Translation: "The strangest career development: In 2010, she was head of HR in the Islamic Bank while she was in high school. In 2013 she received her BA. In 2016, HR manager in King Abdullah city. In 2020, she's HR manager at the ministry of tourism. Do you know who's responsible for this? Whoever nominated her for this job."

Some social media users attacked the young woman saying that being a "feminist and a dissident" means that she's a danger to national organizations.

Some also considered her a clear example of corrupt policies, saying that she is too young to be promoted as head of the HR department in the ministry.

As a result of the online campaign, the Saudi Minister of Tourism announced rescinding Al-Sharif's offer.

اللهم لك الحمد وجه معالي وزير السياحة مشكوراً بإلغاء قرار تعيين المسيئة للوطن #اسراء_الشريف وإنهاء خدماتها وفتح تحقيق عاجل مع الأشخاص الذين قاموا بالتعاقد معها وترشيحها للمنصب.



الوطن خط أحمر 💚🇸🇦 — سلطان العساكر (@s_m_alasaker) August 28, 2020

Translation: "Thank God the minister of tourism has rescinded a decision of appointing the woman who's insulted our country, has dismissed her and ordered an investigation into everyone who was involved in nominating her for the job."