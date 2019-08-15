First-of-its-Kind Emirati Satellite Captures Mecca Image in Hajj

At a time when more than two million Muslims performed Hajj in Mecca, the holiest place in Islam, an image was taken by KhalifaSat of the Grand Mosque (Haram) is circulating the internet.

The unique image captured a photograph of the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca on the afternoon of the first day of Eid Adha, the four-day Islamic festival that commemorates Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son to obey God’s command.

The first Emirati-made satellite has shared a breath-taking photograph of the Holy Mosque in #Makkah.#KhalifaSat snapped the photo of the world’s largest mosque, #MasjidAlHaram, which covers an area of 400,800 square metres and holds a capacity of 1.5 m. worshippers.#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/0wQ7jkKGOR — Nazia Jabeen (@RumaisaAli6) May 26, 2019

The photo taken by the first Emirati satellite, KhalifaSat, has captured the internet’s attention for featuring a unique view of the Grand Mosque during the particular season of Hajj.