First-of-its-Kind Emirati Satellite Captures Mecca Image in Hajj

Published August 15th, 2019 - 07:03 GMT
(KhalifaSat)
At a time when more than two million Muslims performed Hajj in Mecca, the holiest place in Islam, an image was taken by KhalifaSat of the Grand Mosque (Haram) is circulating the internet.

The unique image captured a photograph of the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca on the afternoon of the first day of Eid Adha, the four-day Islamic festival that commemorates Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son to obey God’s command.

The photo taken by the first Emirati satellite, KhalifaSat, has captured the internet’s attention for featuring a unique view of the Grand Mosque during the particular season of Hajj.


