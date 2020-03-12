Forget the Coronavirus, Kuwaitis Found a Bomb in a Hospital Room

Kuwaitis experienced a panic attack yesterday, initially suspecting a possible spread of the coronavirus at a local hospital that issued an evacuation order.

Rushing to calm the public, officials explained that no new coronavirus cases have been reported at Ibn Sina hospital in Kuwait City and that the evacuation order was issued to investigate a bomb found by a cleaning staffer in a doctor's office there, who urged the management to order an immediate evacuation order.

مجسم لـ”قنبلة” بمكتب طبيب مصري متقاعد يتسبب بإخلاء مستشفى إبن سينا! https://t.co/5J0ec3Kzzf pic.twitter.com/bRzPUfADDa — هاشتاقات HASHTAGAT (@Q8Hashtagat) March 11, 2020

Translation: "A bomb model in an Egyptian physician's office prompts the evacuation of Ibn Sina hospital."

Officials confirmed finding an old defused bomb that was kept as a souvenir by an Egyptian doctor who's been working in Kuwait since the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, assuring people that it's safe to return to the hospital.

Kuwait has recorded more than 70 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Many of the patients carrying the virus had traveled to Iran over the past few weeks. The government has since taken several measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus, including travel restrictions and suspension of schools and universities.

Workers have also been encouraged to work from home or take leaves until the 26th of March.