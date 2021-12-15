Free Hisham Abu Hawash! 120 Days on Hunger Strike in Israeli Jail

ALBAWABA - This is the hashtag that is trending: "Freedom For Hisham Abu Hawash ( #الحرية_لهشام_أبو_هواش ) with other tags of (#FreeHisham) and (#FreeThemAll). But will the Israeli authorities listen.

The Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash continues his hunger strike in protest of his administrative detention without charge or trial in the Israeli occupation jails.#الحرية_لهشام_ابو_هواش #معركة_الامعاء_الخاوية #FreeHisham #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/zNnLu4Apbe — MAJHOOL (@MAJHOOL33251512) December 15, 2021

Unbelievable. He has been on hunger strike for 120 days, his health is deteriorating and there are fears that he may lose his ability to speak and fall into a coma.



His brother writes: "We have a hereditary disease in the family with kidney failure; This is what we fear will happen to Hisham. Note that he has a child who has kidney disease and is receiving treatment, and during the period of his strike, his child was in the hospital, and the family was scattered between the house and the hospital."

Hisham, who is a father of five children has been in and out of Israeli prisons since 2003; and today, the total amount of detention amounts to eight years. This is including 52 months in administrative detention.

In fact this last incarceration is based on administrative detention and has been extended for four months with an Israeli court refusing to release him and continues to extend his detention despite his critical health situation.



What strength and determination: The Israeli prison authorities are imposing akin to what can be termed as a "gag order" of no news allowed to be reported as to his condition. But lawyer Jawad Boulus says:

إن لم تقاتل من أجل ما تتمناه، ستقاتل أضعافه من أجل التأقلم مع وضع أنت لا تريد. وانت لها يا بطلنا " #معركة_الأمعاء_الخاوية #الحرية_لهشام_ابو_هواش pic.twitter.com/yTpNIWK7Lt — MAJHOOL (@MAJHOOL33251512) December 15, 2021



"Abu Hawash is in constant pain, he can't sleep, in addition to being dizzy, unable to walk or even stand for a few seconds, has to use a wheelchair if he leaves his bed, and is frequently vomiting."



One simply says this is the start of his fifth months with empty intestines. Say a pray for Hisham Abu Hawash.

