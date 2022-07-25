A Google Affair! Elon Musk Denies Sleeping With The CEO's Wife

ALBAWABA - Its Elon Musk - he never seems to leave the social media as he is always in the news.

Gonna ignore the Rishi Sunak headline and proceed directly to Elon Musk having an affair with a woman who looks exactly like Elon Musk in a wig and some lipstick 💄😳 👇 https://t.co/4tgCReg85t — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) July 25, 2022

This time its about his alleged affair with the wife of the Google founder Sergey Brin. This salacious piece of news is indeed trending not from a "chatty", gossipy style that fits social platforms but is being reported by the mainstream media.

Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to sell his investments in Musk’s companies https://t.co/ZZx0fxkgmr — Bloomberg (@business) July 25, 2022

The lady in question is Nicole Shanahan. Big deal you might say! But it is a big deal especially focused on one of the world's richest men - billionaire status.

Musk, however, denies he is having or have had an affair with Shanahan although she is currently battling for a $1 billion divorce case from Brin.

JUST IN: Elon Musk @elonmusk, CEO of Tesla, has denied having an affair with Sergey Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan, a co-founder of Google. #Musk pic.twitter.com/WPhFo6sEB5 — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) July 25, 2022

Wow how the rich and famous live but Brin can afford it since his total wealth stands at $93 Billion being the seventh richest man in the world according to the Daily Mail. But still, he is still small fodder compared to Musk who has a whopping $253.4 Billion.

What a time to be alive https://t.co/jN11ibKMG9 — iPad kid (@ghislaynemarie) July 25, 2022

But this is really small talk since the focus should be on the much-talked-about alleged affair. So let's focus and see what comes out of this one.