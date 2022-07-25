  1. Home
A Google Affair! Elon Musk Denies Sleeping With The CEO's Wife

Marwan Asmar

Published July 25th, 2022 - 05:49 GMT
(From L) Musk, Shanahan, Brin (AFP/Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - Its Elon Musk - he never seems to leave the social media as he is always in the news. 

This time its about his alleged affair with the wife of the Google founder Sergey Brin. This salacious piece of news is indeed trending not from a "chatty", gossipy style that fits social platforms but is being reported by the mainstream media. 

The lady in question is Nicole Shanahan. Big deal you might say! But it is a big deal especially focused on one of the world's richest men - billionaire status.

Musk, however, denies he is having  or have had an affair with Shanahan although she is currently battling for a $1 billion divorce case from Brin.

Wow how the rich and famous live but Brin can afford it since his total wealth stands at $93 Billion being the seventh richest man in the world according to the Daily Mail. But still, he is still small fodder compared to Musk who has a whopping $253.4 Billion.

But this is really small talk since the focus should be on the much-talked-about alleged affair. So let's focus and see what comes out of this one.    

