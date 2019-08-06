'That's My Dad Listening' ... One Million Muslims Sign up for 'Halal' Dating App in UK

"Halal, is it me you're looking for?"

With this catchy tagline, Muzmatch’s ads on the London underground attracted the attention of passersby in October 2018, less than a year before the dating app became viral with almost one million Muslim users around the world.





While Muzmatch is not the first dating app on the internet, it claims to be the first to offer secure and serious opportunities to its Muslim users who are looking for someone to be with.

The app that's main aim is finding marriage partners for Muslims around the world, is most popular in the UK, US, and Canada among the Muslim societies who do not marry non-Muslims.

The interesting application has been attracting attention around the world as it grew fast and after it received the largest investment of $7 million with backing from Silicon Valley-based accelerators who have backed the likes of Airbnb, Dropbox, Stripe, and Reddit.

The UK-based app, run by Shahzad Younas and Ryan Brodie since 2016, has prompted conversations on the Muslims’ need for a special app and how effective it is as its owners were careful about attracting the serious people who are looking for relationships and marriage, not those who want to “mess around”, its owner Younas told the media. In addition to the fact that Muslims don’t date, but after they find someone who they would drink coffee with a couple of times, they would get families involved.

Muzmatch is also recognized for providing the first-of-its-kind service that would allow a friend or relative to be present in a chat sticking to an Islamic principle that where a guy and a girl are getting to know each other, there should be a third party.

Meanwhile, some people have gone to the internet to order investigations into the application claiming there were illegal immigrants and drug dealers who are using this app to manipulate women for passports.