Half-submerged Inflatable Trump Displayed in France’s Moselle River

An art installation of a half-submerged US President Donald Trump with his head and hand held up in the “OK” finger sign has appeared in France’s northeastern city of Metz.

In the Moselle River, the installation called “Everything Is Fine” was displayed by the artists behind it. They say the aim is to server a reminder that “Trump is an ongoing threat to the world”.

The half-submerged inflated Trump is a depiction of the president’s famous 2017 speech when he announced the US was withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord.

According to the architects, the piece is intended to show how Trump will continue his actions despite the fact that it has become impossible for the world to ignore it.

The art installation is expected to be publicly displayed in the river until September 7, 2019, as part of a local festival in the city.