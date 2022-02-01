Nazi Rally in Florida: Videos Didn’t Make It to American Media

Last weekend, residents of Orlando, Florida have reported two gatherings of alt-right and neo-nazi protestors in different spots of the city.

This weekend in Orlando, Nazis chanted "The Jew is the devil" and "Jews rape children and drink their blood." Their signs read "VAX THE JEWS" and "Let’s go Brandon.” They gave Nazi salutes.



This is not a drill, folks. It’s happening here. pic.twitter.com/RBog1Uu8yI — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 31, 2022

Posting photos and videos of the Nazi rally in Florida on social media, Orlandoans have shared some of the scenes and slogans that expressed antisemitic and hateful rhetoric towards Jews and black people.

Besides giving Nazi salutes and waving Nazi flags, one sign that appeared across a bridge read "VAX THE JEWS," suggesting that the neo-nazi crowd is also an anti-vaccination one.

Apparently there is a Nazi rally going on in Orlando. Let’s see if we can identify some of these guys, shall we? They started by hating on Jews then made monkey noises at a Black lady I was chatting with and by the time I’d left Starbucks they were going for trans people. pic.twitter.com/2clvsC3gHu — Jennifer Kelley Khan (@savingfilm) January 29, 2022

there was a literal nazi rally in Orlando this weekend and msnbc led their 9am hour with that absurdly worded abc supreme court poll.



the media is broken. — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) January 31, 2022

Online commentators who posted photos they either took or received from Orlando residents they know also noted that some of the Nazi protestors appearing in the rally yelled racist slurs at black people around.

Many social media users expressed shock that many mainstream media outlets ignored the danger posed by the Nazi rally in Florida, questioning news reporters' priorities.

There was a two day Nazi rally in Orlando. "The Jew is the devil" & "Jews rape children and drink their blood" were among the vile chants that these Nazis spewed. But GOP Gov Ron DeSantis ensured that Florida school children will never learn of the Nazis committing The Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/b6CvsvcKW7 — ViewFromWise (@ViewFromWise) January 31, 2022

Excuse me Orlando people but why the HELL IS THERE A FRICKN NAZI RALLY AT WATERFORD LAKES??? I know we live in Florida and a Florida man is an every day thing but THIS is beyond messed up pic.twitter.com/tIBrmvkZDi — Manu Tampied ✨character designer looking for work✨ (@manulatart) January 29, 2022

On Sunday, the Republican governor of Florida Ron DeSantis appeared in a press conference in which he avoided denouncing the antisemitic Nazi crowd in his state and focused instead on attacking the Democratic party saying "they are taking advantage of the incident" to "smear him."

Ron DeSantis who sparked wide online outrage also accused the Democratic party of "elevating antisemites to the halls of Congress,, naming Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar who is often accused of antisemitism over her remarks over Israeli policies towards Palestinians.

When asked about the Nazi rally in Orlando, @GovRonDeSantis blames Democrats who he claims are trying to "smear" him and brings up U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.



He does not condemn hate or Nazism.



pic.twitter.com/3P2w7RKJe2 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 31, 2022

Holy shit!!! @GovRonDeSantis, two weeks ago your press secretary @christinapushaw made a Hitler joke. This is now her response to the disgusting anti Semitic Nazi behavior taking place in Florida this weekend, targeted at people like me. Is this your public position? pic.twitter.com/9tAUd78hMB — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 31, 2022

Other online people protested the content of a now-removed tweet by Ron DeSantis's press secretary Christina Pushaw, whose first response to the viral videos was "Do we even know they are Nazis?"