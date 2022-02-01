Nazi Rally in Florida: Videos Didn’t Make It to American Media

  1. Home
Published February 1st, 2022 - 07:58 GMT
Hateful Nazi Rally in Orlando, Florida
A two-day Nazi rally took place in Orlando, FL over the weekend. (Twitter)

Last weekend, residents of Orlando, Florida have reported two gatherings of alt-right and neo-nazi protestors in different spots of the city.

Posting photos and videos of the Nazi rally in Florida on social media, Orlandoans have shared some of the scenes and slogans that expressed antisemitic and hateful rhetoric towards Jews and black people.

Besides giving Nazi salutes and waving Nazi flags, one sign that appeared across a bridge read "VAX THE JEWS," suggesting that the neo-nazi crowd is also an anti-vaccination one. 

Online commentators who posted photos they either took or received from Orlando residents they know also noted that some of the Nazi protestors appearing in the rally yelled racist slurs at black people around.

Many social media users expressed shock that many mainstream media outlets ignored the danger posed by the Nazi rally in Florida, questioning news reporters' priorities. 

On Sunday, the Republican governor of Florida Ron DeSantis appeared in a press conference in which he avoided denouncing the antisemitic Nazi crowd in his state and focused instead on attacking the Democratic party saying "they are taking advantage of the incident" to "smear him."

Ron DeSantis who sparked wide online outrage also accused the Democratic party of "elevating antisemites to the halls of Congress,, naming Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar who is often accused of antisemitism over her remarks over Israeli policies towards Palestinians. 

Other online people protested the content of a now-removed tweet by Ron DeSantis's press secretary Christina Pushaw, whose first response to the viral videos was "Do we even know they are Nazis?"

