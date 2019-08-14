A Heartwarming Story for Eid: Former Refugee Discovers Man Who Donated Bicycle 25 Years Ago

The story of Mevan has been warming hearts, after she asked the internet to find a man who bought her a bike in a refugee camp around 25 years ago.

Mevan Babakar, 29, lived in a refugee camp in the Netherlands after her family fled the Gulf War in 1990. She posted a photograph of the camp worker asking whether anyone could lead her to any information about him. Mevan said he brought her a bike while at the camp which brought her joy and she is trying to reach him now.

Trying to reach as many people as she can, Mevan’s tweet went viral gaining more than 7000 retweets and prompting prominent Twitter users to share it until Mevan found the man.

Hi internet, this is a longshot BUT I was a refugee for 5 yrs in the 90s and this man, who worked at a refugee camp near Zwolle in the Netherlands, out of the kindness of his own heart bought me a bike. My five year old heart exploded with joy. I just want to know his name. Help? pic.twitter.com/XzUgHzllYb — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 12, 2019

In another tweet, Mevan posted a couple of pictures she took with the man identified as Egbert, who has been helping many refugees since the 1990s and now lives in Germany.

This is Egbert. He's been helping refugees since the 90s. He was so happy to see me. He was proud that I'd become a strong and brave woman. He said that was his wish for me when I was small. He grows orchids. He has a beautiful family. He said it felt like I'd never left. pic.twitter.com/WlDWm2seVh — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

A thread was posted by Mevan thanking the people helped her to find Egbert, in addition to mentioning other people who reached out to her to tell their stories with Egbert who helped them while they were in refugee camps.

Not only did I find him, but I've also had other refugees reach out to me and tell me that him and his wife helped them too! Their kindness has touched so many lives. One woman said "they weren't friends to me, they were family"https://t.co/xMFJiiwktp — Mevan | میڤان (@MeAndVan) August 13, 2019

The heartwarming story has attracted the attention of the internet users describing it as bringing back hope in the world in a time when the world is filled with sad stories of war and killing.

This made the world a better place today. Thanks for sharing him with all of us. Here’s to #MoreEgbertsInTheWorld ♥️ — Dr. Martha Gulati (@DrMarthaGulati) August 14, 2019

Mevan's story with the camp worker has also brought the power of the internet and social media when used for the good into the spotlight.