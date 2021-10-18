Hello Mr Clinton Sir, Glad You Are Out of Hospital

ALBAWABA – Bill Clinton, the ex-US president, is out of hospital. He was seen with Hillary Clinton by his side and clinching his arm as he left the Irvine Medical Center wearing masks because of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

As he left he shook hands with one of the staff at the entry door of the medical center. All appeared pleased with a 'small' entourage accompanying Clinton, maybe a reminder of bygone days.

There were much good wishes for the former US president who served at the White House from 1993 till 2001. He had been admitted to hospital with an infection as his spokesman said with many in the social media saying it was sepsis which meant he had to be rushed to hospital in a medical emergency.

BREAKING NEWS: Insider sources reveal that President Bill Clinton was rushed to the hospital with a sepsis(a life-threatening reaction to an infection) on Tuesday, and is now “on the mend” and in “good spirits.” RT TO WISH BILL A SPEEDY RECOVERY! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 15, 2021

Regardless, and since he left hospital on Sunday, he has appeared to be well. The ex-president, who is 73 years old, was a former governor of Arkansas before winning the US presidential election for the White House.

In a news item by the Anadolu Turkish press agency, it states and according to media reports, Clinton had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream. It further added that Clinton presided over the US’ longest peacetime economic expansion.

Hillary and Bill Clinton FaceTiming Louise Penny 💙 pic.twitter.com/ejrIm3nFuU — diane-jefferson (@dianejeffersonc) October 10, 2021

Needless to say his later part of his presidency was filled much with sexual allegations that lead to his impeachment. Those on the social media couldn’t help but take a jibe at his antics. One said:

Not only is Bill Clinton a rapist, but with dozens of flights on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane and Ghislaine Maxwell having thrown parties for Bill at Epstein’s NYC penthouse, he’s probably a pedophile as well. — ca🅱️ral (@comradeaux) October 16, 2021

But this is not the end of the story. Another more, and somewhat cruller image showed him as thus: