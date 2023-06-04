Heritage Commission discovers 6th oldest Arabic inscription

ALBAWABA The Heritage Authority revealed the discovery and documentation of an 6th oldest Arabic inscription located in Mount Al-Haqqun in the cultural reserve area of Najran.

This comes as part of the survey work conducted by the authority.

ضمن جهودها الحثيثة لتعقّب واكتشاف الآثار الوطنية؛ #هيئة_التراث تعلن عن اكتشاف سادس أقدم نقش عربي مبكر في منطقة حمى الثقافية. pic.twitter.com/uLO7l88nrh — هيئة التراث (@MOCHeritage) June 2, 2023

The Al-Haqqun inscription is attributed to Ka’b Bin Amr Bin Abd Manat, who recorded it and marked it with the date of its creation according to the Nabataean calendar, around the year 380.

The inscription was composed using the Nabataean symbols with corresponding numerical values.

This discovery represents a scientific addition to the record of early Arabic writings in the southern Arabian Peninsula, particularly in terms of confirming that the stages of Arabic script development included the southern region, not just the northern region, which witnessed the majority of early Arabic inscriptions.