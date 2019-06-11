Hip-Hop Concert in Mecca During Eid Angers Saudis

A video from Saudi Arabia’s Mecca of a hip hop performance in the city during the Eid holidays has angered many in the Kingdom. Saudis are still debating the event in the social media a week after it went viral.

The video was first shared by social media users widely circulating the internet and dividing opinion between supporters and critics.

It shows a hip hop performance organized by the local authorities in the city of Mecca. It was staged last Tuesday, the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The performance itself was not the point of controversy. It was the place where it was performed that got Saudis and many Muslims angry. Some claimed it violated the sanctity of the holiest spot on earth, Mecca, the birthplace of Prophet Mohammed, according to Islamic beliefs.

عفواً امانة العاصمه المقدسه هذه مكه المكرمه وليست كغيرها.

هل هذه المشاهد تليق بمكه المكرمه ؟

الهذا السبب اقتصرت الدعوات بموظفين الامانه وبعض الاعيان ؟

شكرا العلاقات العامه بامانة العاصمه المقدسه فقد كفيتمونا وزر مشاركتكم في هذا الاحتفال الذي لايمثل مكه ولايمت لها بصله pic.twitter.com/BvaiGDg7Hm — فهد محمد الروقي (@fahedmahmed11) June 4, 2019

Translation: “Excuse me, dear municipality of the holy capital, this is Mecca and it is not like any other city. Is this a performance that befits Holy Mecca? Is this why the invitations for this performance was only for municipality workers? Thanks for the municipality's public relations, you have done enough. This celebration does not represent Mecca in any way.”

The outcry gathered momentum and led more Saudis to join the conversation on Twitter.

In response, a spokesperson for the city’s municipality confirmed an investigation would be launching into the staging of the concert.