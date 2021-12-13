Hollywood-Like US Airborne Operation Kills a Syrian School Teacher

Syrian state media reported this morning that a large US airborne operation has killed and kidnapped several individuals this morning, after landing in the once ISIS-controlled Deir ez-Zur city to the east of the country.

The operation that has been also reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, has resulted in the death of at least three civilians in Al Busayrah town in Deir ez-Zur, including a school teacher and his two kids.

US Army patrol rolling through the streets of “al Shuhail” towards the town of “al Basira” in eastern #Deirezzor province.

Kurdish forces are under intense pressure by the “ISIS” terrorist group in Basira at the moment.#Syria #USA #Syrianarmy🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/L4k74fMwle — Steele M (@SteeleSyAA) December 13, 2021

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the operation took place in the early hours of Monday in cooperation with the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces SDF after warning residents using speakers and calling on a number of individuals to turn themselves to the US forces, on the basis that they are members of ISIS.

#المرصد_السوري مقتل أستاذ مدرسة واثنين من أبنائه في عملية إنزال لقوات التحالف وقسد بمدينة #البصيرة شرقي #دير_الزورhttps://t.co/JIhhPmypih — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) December 13, 2021

Translate: "the Syrian Observatory reports the death of a school teacher and two of his kids during a US-SDF airborne operation near Al Busayrah town in Deir ez-Zur."

However, explosions and fire that were heard later resulted in three deaths and several arrests of individuals who might be ISIS members.

This development comes days after militants attacked government offices controlled by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, which is believed to have been orchestrated by ISIS terrorist members.