Insane: 20 Robbers With Machine Guns, Drones Enter a Brazil City to Steal

Published August 31st, 2021 - 11:53 GMT
The armed gang stole money from 3 banks
Hostages tied above the armed cars so robbers can avoid police's live bullets. (Video Screenshot)
The armed gang stole money from 3 banks leaving behind three bodies, 4 injured.

A Brazilian armed gang of 20 robbers carrying machine guns, bombs and drones entered Araçatuba city early Monday.

The gang surrounded police headquarters before stealing money from three banks while blocking roads leading inside Araçatuba using burned-out cars to stop reinforcements from entering, before kidnapping terrified locals at gunpoint.

Translation: “Today, a huge armed robbery took place in Brazil, targeting 3 banks in the city of Aracatuba. After the operation, the thieves tied some hostages outside their cars as human shields to avoid police bullets.”

The armed robbers weren't satisfied with the robbery and attack on the police’s headquarter, they tied hostages on the top of their armed cars as human shields in order to avoid police counterattack.

A man known as Renato Bortolucci was shot to death after he left his wife at a gas station to tape the robbery operation, according to Araçatuba Military Police.


Moreover, Marcio Victor, who works as a physical education teacher, was driving either a motorcycle or bicycle, when the suspects gunned him down.

The robbery is one of the country’s biggest stealing operations as three people were killed including one of the armed gang members and 4 civilians were injured.

A 25-year-old cyclist who accidentally detonated one of the proximity bombs while riding past it has both his feet amputated. However, the fate of the hostages taken by the armed gang are still unknown and unclear.

Translation: “I’m sure the release of La Casa De Papel new season will be delayed, so they can add some of these clips in it.”

Social media users have responded to the insane incident and crazy clips shared comparing it to the famous Spanish bank robbery Netflix series ‘La Casa De Papel - Money Heist’ which talks about a criminal mastermind who goes by "The Professor" has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history.

Brazil is currently facing a major economic and health crisis as violent crimes are on the rise due to horrible life conditions and the rapid spread of Covid-19 cases as only 16% of the adults in the country are vaccinated.

Furthermore, the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is currently under fire over corruption investigations, plunging ratings, and possible impeachment.

