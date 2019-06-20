Internet Confused by US Navy 'Pokemon GO' Advert

“Do You Like Playing Pokemon? Would you like playing pokemon and go around the world?” This is how a US Navy Recruiting Office apparently chose to advertise themselves to attract young people into joining the army.





According to comments on social media, the ad goes to say: “The United States Navy has the ability to take you around the world, allow you to play Pokemon Go and help you achieve the goal of being a Pokemon master! Come talk to your local Navy recruiter today and see what the Navy can offer you.”

While it is not confirmed yet where and when the absurd advertisement was spotted, the photo has widely circulated the internet. It remains unclear whether the advert is authentic or doctored.

The fact that the US army is promoting fun in a time they are being criticized for the large numbers of people being killed in warzones because of them have led Twitter users to shame them.

Some of the most shameless US military recruitment propaganda I've ever seen: Join the US Navy and you can play Pokemon Go around the world! (And help us kill people that pose no threat to us but are preventing our corporations from controlling the world!)https://t.co/p4r1wPOb8W — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) June 19, 2019

With the dozens of tragic stories being shared by veterans who had served in the US army and suffered the pain and trauma after returning home, it does not seem appropriate to joke about it to attract young people into joining the army and face the same trauma.

There’s probably some rare Pokémon in Venezuela — Carmona (@DroCarmona) June 20, 2019

Many users were skeptical whether the advertisement was real or photoshopped in a misleading way, yet nothing was confirmed.

That seems not real but real disturbing — nobody. waiting for somebody to explain (@tschnor) June 19, 2019

The photo has also prompted users to tell jokes about it.

SORRY SERGEANT, I JUST NEED TO CATCH THIS WHEEZING BEFORE I RETURN FIRE SIR — 🍬 Pixie Stix 🍬 (@StixilFox) June 19, 2019