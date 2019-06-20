Internet Confused by US Navy 'Pokemon GO' Advert

“Do You Like Playing Pokemon? Would you like playing pokemon and go around the world?” This is how a US Navy Recruiting Office apparently chose to advertise themselves to attract young people into joining the army.


According to comments on social media, the ad goes to say: “The United States Navy has the ability to take you around the world, allow you to play Pokemon Go and help you achieve the goal of being a Pokemon master! Come talk to your local Navy recruiter today and see what the Navy can offer you.”

While it is not confirmed yet where and when the absurd advertisement was spotted, the photo has widely circulated the internet. It remains unclear whether the advert is authentic or doctored. 

The fact that the US army is promoting fun in a time they are being criticized for the large numbers of people being killed in warzones because of them have led Twitter users to shame them.

With the dozens of tragic stories being shared by veterans who had served in the US army and suffered the pain and trauma after returning home, it does not seem appropriate to joke about it to attract young people into joining the army and face the same trauma.

Many users were skeptical whether the advertisement was real or photoshopped in a misleading way, yet nothing was confirmed.

The photo has also prompted users to tell jokes about it.

 

