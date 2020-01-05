  1. Home
Is the Iranian Government Forcing School Kids to Mourn Soleimani's Death?

Riham Darwish

Published January 5th, 2020 - 06:44 GMT
Activists reported that families of victims who were killed during the crackdown late 2019 have not been allowed to mourn their death (Twitter)

Days after the US airstrike that targeted Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, an online video of children at a primary school mourning his death went viral, showing sad-faced school students lighting candles, with posters of Soleimani on the wall and Quran recital in the background.

The video prompted criticism against the Iranian regime, with some describing the act of forcing school kids to mourn the death of the top military general a form of propaganda that aims to brainwash young generations. 

Activists have also highlighted that families of victims who were killed during the crackdown on protesters in November and December of 2019 have not been allowed to mourn the death of their own family members.

According to Reuters, three Iranian interior ministry officials have confirmed that about 1,500 protesters have been killed during the crackdown. 

Qasem Soleimani was one of the highest-ranking military leaders in Iran, head of the Quds Force that is responsible for extraterritorial military and clandestine operations.

The US has blamed Soleimani for his alleged role in the protests that erupted near the US Embassy in Baghdad last week. He has also been accused of playing a major role in supporting Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

He was killed during a US drone airstrike near Baghdad's airport on Friday morning along with other Iraqi militant leaders, in a move that could trigger a dangerous escalation in the Middle East.


