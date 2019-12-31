  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Iraqi Protesters Storm Us Embassy Following Deadly Strike in Baghdad

Iraqi Protesters Storm Us Embassy Following Deadly Strike in Baghdad

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published December 31st, 2019 - 05:23 GMT
Screenshot from videos of Iraqi protesters storming the US embassy in Iraq on Twitter
Screenshot from videos of Iraqi protesters storming the US embassy in Iraq on Twitter

Enraged Iraqi protesters have stormed the US embassy in Baghdad's GreenZone following a deadly US strike that killed 25 fighters from the Hezbollah Brigades militia.

The protest took place after mourners held funerals for the militia fighters in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone. Crowds then kept walking until they reached the sprawling US embassy in Baghdad.

Shouting "Down, Down USA!" the crowd tried to push inside the embassy grounds, hurling water bottles and smashing security cameras outside. 

The group, which is a separate force from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, operates under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

The US military carried out the deadly strikes against the Hezbollah Brigades militia this weekend, claiming that it was retaliation for last week's killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that it blamed on the group. 

The US military said "precision defensive strikes" were conducted against five sites of Hezbollah  Brigades in Iraq and Syria.

The US attack, the largest targeting an Iraqi state-sanctioned militia in recent years, and the calls for retaliation, represent a new escalation in the deeply rooted conflict between the US and Iran playing out in the Middle East.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...