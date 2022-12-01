Israel urges Netflix against screening Farha

ALBAWABA - Netflix said it was screening the Jordanian movie "Farha," which its producers said was inspired by true events that took place during the 1948 Middle East War, widely known in the Arab world as Nakba, Arabic for catastrophe.

Israel decried Netflix for telecasting Farha. Outgoing Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman condemned Netflix for the move, the Times of Israel reported.

Farha is directed by Jordanian filmmaker Darin J. Sallam. It depicts the life of a 14-year-old Palestinian girl whose village comes under attack by Israeli forces. Following the offense, the young girl’s dream changes from seeking education in the city to survival in Palestine during the 1948 war.

The movie displays how Israeli soldiers kill the girl's entire family, including a baby.

Farha film triggered rage in Israel, where many demanded that the American on-demand subscription video streaming service to stop showing the movie, which was released on Thursday.

An Israeli minister blasted Netflix for

deciding to release the Jordanian movie

"#Farha," which shows crimes committed

against #Palestinians during the 1948

conflict that also saw the founding of Israel. — Zarlisht Abbasi (@zarlisht_abbasi) November 30, 2022

Jordan’s Oscar submission 'Farha film' was presented at several international festivals, including the high-profile Toronto Film Festival, where it had its first screening in 2021.