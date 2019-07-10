Israel Can't Get Enough of The US President, it Now has ‘Trump Square’

A new “Trump Square” has been inaugurated yesterday in Petah Tikva, a city near Tel Aviv in Israel.

Aiming at honoring the US president who has been “the closest US president to Israel”, the mayor of the city unveiled the square’s name in an official ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by the Israeli Foreign Minister who expressed Israel’s gratitude for Trump as he has been taking the mutual relations between both countries to another “step higher”.

This comes a few weeks after Israel named a new illegal settlement in the occupied Golan Heights after Donald Trump.