Israeli Settlers Destroy 60 Olive Trees in West Bank Village

ALBAWABA - Its trending on the social media. Israeli settlers are on the rampage again with sheer destruction.

#Settlers uprooted yesterday over 60 olive trees in Al-Ras area in the occupied city of Salfit. #Act4Palestine

#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/N4ztkAFaQy — Saed khalefa (@Saed__khalefa) February 10, 2022

According to reports they have uprooted, Wednesday 60 olive trees in the Al-Ras area in the occupied city of Salfit in the West Bank.



Willful vandalism yes! The news has been tagged as ( #IsraeliCrimes, #Settlers, #act4palestine); these are indeed crimes that are frequently carried by the Jewish settlers with the Israeli army protecting them and looking in with their machine guns.



Eyewitness report say the settlers also destroyed the windows and doors of a room that was among the olive trees in the area. Most of the trees were saplings planted a few days ago on the occasion of Arbor Day.

سلفيت : بحماية جيش الاحتلال عصابات المستوطنين تعتدي على بلدة كفل حارس via @wewiv2014 https://t.co/9UJXuhExS9 — wewiv (@wewiv2014) February 10, 2022



This is the second attack on the area by the settlers. These trees were between three and five years old. Further, one eyewitness says Israeli bulldozers pulled out 250 trees from the same area three months ago.

