Israeli Settlers Destroy 60 Olive Trees in West Bank Village

ALBAWABA - Its trending on the social media. Israeli settlers are on the rampage again with sheer destruction.
#Settlers uprooted yesterday over 60 olive trees in Al-Ras area in the occupied city of Salfit. #Act4Palestine— Saed khalefa (@Saed__khalefa) February 10, 2022
#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/N4ztkAFaQy
According to reports they have uprooted, Wednesday 60 olive trees in the Al-Ras area in the occupied city of Salfit in the West Bank.
Settler gangs uproot 60 olive seedlings, west of #Salfit Governorate - https://t.co/Zfzy5jHwYh #Palestine #SaveSalfit pic.twitter.com/g2sgRuwz2e— al whit🍉 (@soitiz) February 10, 2022
Willful vandalism yes! The news has been tagged as ( #IsraeliCrimes, #Settlers, #act4palestine); these are indeed crimes that are frequently carried by the Jewish settlers with the Israeli army protecting them and looking in with their machine guns.
#سلفیت: یہودی شرپسندوں نے #زیتون کا باغ اجاڑ ڈالاhttps://t.co/TPFQAkePiD— مرکز اطلاعات فلسطین (@PalinfoUr) February 10, 2022
Eyewitness report say the settlers also destroyed the windows and doors of a room that was among the olive trees in the area. Most of the trees were saplings planted a few days ago on the occasion of Arbor Day.
سلفيت : بحماية جيش الاحتلال عصابات المستوطنين تعتدي على بلدة كفل حارس via @wewiv2014 https://t.co/9UJXuhExS9— wewiv (@wewiv2014) February 10, 2022
This is the second attack on the area by the settlers. These trees were between three and five years old. Further, one eyewitness says Israeli bulldozers pulled out 250 trees from the same area three months ago.
