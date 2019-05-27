Is it True? Will Burger King Pay Off My Student Loans?

The fast-food chain, Burger King has again dominated the advertising field with its latest initiative that would offer to pay student loans.


Last week, Burger King went to introduce their “Whopper Loans” advertisement for broke college students in the US.

The competition requires completing few steps from participants who need to download the application, make a purchase and enter their monthly student loan amount before entering the competition. The company later during the week will give out up to $500 to 150 customers. There would also be another grand prize pays up to $100,000 for a single winner.

The “Whopper Loans” that is set to run through June 6, is announced to help students paying their college debts, a massive issue in the US with more than 40 million Americans owing billions of dollars to their colleges.

Yet, Burger King has been receiving criticism over the ad. Beside their will to help students, the ad’s main aim is to boost the fast-food chain image while their employees are still, in fact, suffering from low wages.

While there are some lucky users who shared photos and tweeted they won the prize thanking Burger King for offering some relief.

 


