Japanese Ambassador in Saudi Under Fire Over a Tweet

A tweet posted by Japan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia has stirred mixed reactions online when he asked a question related to Saudi traditions.

Ambassador Iwai Fumio, whose social media posts are written fully in Arabic in an attempt to enhance communication with Saudis online, posted a tweet asking followers about the absence of the bride's name from a wedding invitation he received from a Saudi friend.

لقد حضرت مؤخرًا حفل زفاف نجل صديقي السعودي القديم ولاحظت أن اسم العروس غير مذكور في الدعوة. أهذه عادة أو تختلف من أسرة إلى آخر؟ — Iwai Fumio🇯🇵 (@FumioIwai) February 3, 2022

Translation: "Recently, I attended the wedding of the son of my old Saudi friend and noticed that the name of the bride was not mentioned on the invitation. Is this a tradition or does this change from one family to another?"

The Japanese diplomat's tweet asked whether this was a personal choice or if it is a more common cultural tradition. However, many Saudi commentators deemed the question as offensive and called on Iwai Fumio to "show respect for their culture."

They canceled him for asking https://t.co/vFDQhYazuP — Clown Senpai 彩虹 (@Lana3mty) February 4, 2022

Oh boy* you know that lil cousin in every family gathering who asks random questions? and every time he shows up u know he’s about to drop a lil grenade to blow off the reunion and leave…well..🙄🤣 https://t.co/wClhnt0B3j — Layla Alomary (@Enzeem) February 4, 2022

Meanwhile, some Saudi users showed understanding of the diplomat's question and tried to explain the cultural background behind the habit that originated in conservative communities in the Middle East where the norm was to hide women's names.

They also stressed that this habit is increasingly changing as younger generations in the country are more embracing of women in Arab communities.

صبحكم الله بالخير والمحبة

أدركت من خلال الجدل الدائر بينكم بأن مفهومي عن مجتمعكم لا زال قاصرًا جدًا وفي نفس الوقت أدركت أن مجرد طرح سؤال بريئ في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي قد يؤدي إلى نتائج غير محمودة في بعض الأحيان. المثل يقول: يا غريب كن أديب وقد أدركت معناه من خلال هذه التجربة — Iwai Fumio🇯🇵 (@FumioIwai) February 4, 2022

Translation: "Good morning. I realized as a result of this controversy that my understanding of your community is still incomplete and it also taught me that an innocent question on social media could sometimes lead to undesired results. The proverb says; "O stranger, be polite" and I finally understand what that means."

In response, the Japanese Ambassador tweeted again that this incident was an opportunity for him to realize how much he still has to learn about the Saudi community.