Jordan’s Queen Noor Mourns Morsi as Egypt's ‘Only Democratically Elected President’

A tweet by Queen Noor Al-Hussein, the former Queen of Jordan, mourning Egypt’s former president, Mohammed Morsi has made the rounds on the internet on Tuesday.





On Monday evening and hours after Egypt had officially announced the death of the former president in court during his trial, Queen Noor shared a tweet describing Morsi as the first and only democratically elected president of Egypt, praying for him to rest in peace.

RIP first and only democratically elected President of #Egypt #Morsi https://t.co/Gv7XNcyHy7 — Noor Al Hussein (@QueenNoor) June 17, 2019

Queen Noor was neither the first nor only official to respond to Morsi’s death around the world, yet, her tweet arrived before Jordan, an ally of Egypt’s current regime headed by Abdel Fattah Sisi, releases an official statement regarding Morsi’s death.

May his soul Rest In Peace.! He was the last hope of democracy to succeed in the whole region! — Moawya alkassas (@AlkassasMoawya) June 17, 2019

A wave of comments followed the Queen’s tweet, between thanking her, mourning Moris as well as criticizing her description of Morsi.

This is a very interesting tweet... pic.twitter.com/yFgSR5o91G — Joseph Bahout باحوط (@jobahout) June 17, 2019

While it is an indisputable fact that Morsi, Egypt’s Islamist former president who was the first democratically elected president in the country following the 2011 Revolution, he was overthrown by his then-defense minister, Sisi, and put in jail.

Since then, Morsi has been a controversial figure and expressing support for him or the Muslim brotherhood can lead to jail time inside Egypt.

Yet, responses to his death around the world had varied splitting opinions between his supporters and Sisi opponents who accused the government of slowly killing Morsi in prison, due to the bad health condition he suffered for the past six years that he spent in total confinement and was denied family and lawyers visits.