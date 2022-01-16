Jordanian Engineer Sleeps in Riyadh Park, Refuses to Leave Despite Help

ALBAWABA - On the social media and trending, is the case of the Jordanian who has been sleeping in a public park in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

Abdallah Al Dalo is a Jordanian engineer who has been sleeping in a public park in the Saudi capital for the last three months. His case has just been circulated on the social media websites and is being taken up by the president of the Jordanian Engineers Association Ahmad Samara Al Zubi who is in touch with the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Amman.

مهندس أردني يبيت في حديقة بالرياض.. رفض مساعدة الخارجيةhttps://t.co/hci75xigOw — عربي21 (@Arabi21News) January 16, 2022

Despite what is claimed Al Dalo is refusing help from anyone, not from the Jordanian expatriate community in Saudi Arabia nor by Saudi nationals or his friends. Al Dalo is also refusing to come back to Jordan and is determined to stay where he is in the park in spite of his poor health condition and situation.

مساع لإنهاء معاناة مهندس أردني يقيم في حديقة بالرياض#خبرني https://t.co/luFq9hUvHu — خبرني Khaberni (@khaberni) January 15, 2022

The Foreign Ministry is already following up on the case with the Jordan Embassy in Riyadh according to news sources and they are pleading with the engineer to leave the garden and stay with friends or come back to Jordan.

مهندس أردني بالرياض



أردني ينام بالشارع في السعودية

حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل pic.twitter.com/Tq01IcwRKR — مريم فؤاد الفقير (@OPDuxTU12v6yYSo) January 15, 2022

As yet these two options are refused by Al Dalo. We are yet to seen what happened.