Jordan's Decision on Incoming Ukrainians Upsets Social Media Buffs

ALBAWABA - Jordan's decision to waive visa requirements for families and relatives of Ukrainians living in Jordan is creating a bit of a "conversation" among social media netizens.



As reported by the Jordan Times the government decision which provides temporary residence for Ukrainians coming from the war zone and is made for humanitarian reasons is not being accepted at face value.



One wrote in Arabic and this is translation: "Jordan allows Ukrainians to enter without a visa," but goes on to say the Kingdom has "imposed a visa on Yemenis, [and] canceled all [their] privileges and set conditions for residency..." He then made the blunt statement that Arab countries should not be respected by the world.

الاردن يسمح للاوكرانيين بالدخول بدون تاشيرة.



الاردن فرضت تأشيرة على اليمنيين والغت كل الامتيازات ووضعت شروط للاقامة ..



البلدان العربية يجب ان لايحترمها العالم — عباس الضالعي (@abbasaldhaleai) March 5, 2022

Another was, to put it mildly flabbergasted at the decision and just says "Jordan allows Ukrainians to enter its territory without visas!!" So What? This is a factual statement but she goes on to say: "They [didn't] did not do it with their relatives from the Palestinians and the Syrians!!"



She added: "In 2018, the border guards used live bullets to expel those fleeing Daraa from its borders as a result of the attacks of the butcher regime Bashar, the criminal Putin of Russia, and the mullahs’ militias!!!. That is certainly a hard-knuckled view.

الأردن يسمح بدخول الأوكرانيين إلى أراضيه دون تأشيرات !!



لم يفعلوها مع ذوي القربى من أبناء جلدتهم من الفلسطينيين والسوريين !!



في عام 2018، استخدم حرس الحدود الرصاص الحي لأبعاد الفارين من درعا عن حدوده نتيجة هجمات نظام السفاح بشار ومجرم روسيا بوتن وميليشيات الملالي!!! — Dr.amira aboelfetouh (@amiraaboelfetou) March 6, 2022

And then there is a third highlighting the fact but then says: What about the Syrians who are in tents. Well, they are and they are not if you see what I mean, but there is no need to go into the details. However this tweet generated lots of threads:

الأردن يسمح بدخول الأوكرانيين بدون تأشيرة ومنحهم إقامات مؤقتة والسوريون في الخيام

🤔👀 — عمر الجزائري (@dIZQq8dDenFU0gT) March 5, 2022

Much conversation and point of views entered here. One simply said the UAE wouldn't let Ukrainians in their country with a visa. There was also lots of "hums" and one-word comment as well with words like western stooges, war on Syria and the issue of terrorism.

في حين الإمارات 🇦🇪 التي يدعي البعض أنها منحازة للغرب . أوقفت دخولهم بدون تأشيرة — 🇦🇪 Raid Mehiri 🇩🇿 (@mehiri_raid) March 6, 2022

What does that have to do with granting Ukrainians temporary visas is mind-boggling but there you have it.



The Jordan Foreign Ministry announced the government's decision pertaining to the visa-free entry that allows Ukrainians to come into the country is in accordance with a set of procedures to be implemented by the ministry in coordination with the related authorities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

