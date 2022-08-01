  1. Home
Jordan's Maysir Al-Dahamsheh Pulls Out of Bulgaria Taekwondo, Refuses to Face Israeli Player

Published August 1st, 2022 - 07:44 GMT
Maysir Al-Dahamsheh
Maysir Al-Dahamsheh (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Its a great one for Arab sports many netizens from this region of the world say. 

The name of Maysir Al-Dahamsheh is trending on the social media. Why? Its because the Jordan champ pulled out of taekwondo tournament in Bulgaria as she refused to compete against an Israeli player. 

Her name is trending in style with many saying "Maysir deserves our respect", making it clear that she is against normalization with Israel.

Her name is being held up high because she withdrew from the chance of receiving a bronze and a possible gold medals for young players. 

People are saying a "thousands salutes for the young player" and that our countries are still well despite the fact quite a few have normalized relations and established diplomatic relations with Israel. 

Comments of pride are being made about young people taking such a stand on normalization.

The trends continue and posts keep coming with admiration. 

 Maysir Al-Dahamsheh is just the latest to withdraw from this event as many Arab sportsmen, including those from Kuwait and Algeria, have withdrawn from international tournaments for refusing to face Israeli competitors. 

 

Tags:JordanBulgariaMaysir Al-DahamshehKuwait

