Jordan's Maysir Al-Dahamsheh Pulls Out of Bulgaria Taekwondo, Refuses to Face Israeli Player

ALBAWABA - Its a great one for Arab sports many netizens from this region of the world say.

The name of Maysir Al-Dahamsheh is trending on the social media. Why? Its because the Jordan champ pulled out of taekwondo tournament in Bulgaria as she refused to compete against an Israeli player.

تستحق الاستقبال والتكريم .. اليوم الساعة ١١ مساء وصول طائرة البطلة #ميسر_الدهامشة إلى مطار الملكة علياء الدولي.

سنكون في استقبالها وتكريمها. pic.twitter.com/CjAtZ7UZhU — عمر الدهامشة (@Omar_Dhamsha) August 1, 2022

Her name is trending in style with many saying "Maysir deserves our respect", making it clear that she is against normalization with Israel.

لاعبة المنتخب الأردني للتايكواندو #ميسر_الدهامشه تنسحب من بطولة العالم للناشئين في بلغاريا رفضاً للتطبيع ومواجهة لاعبة إسرائيلية. pic.twitter.com/nskIXyVr8T — خليل - #فلسطين (@KTayyeb) August 1, 2022

Her name is being held up high because she withdrew from the chance of receiving a bronze and a possible gold medals for young players.

للأردني غايتان

أن يعيش في بلده عزيزاً

وأن يموت على أسوار الأقصى شهيداً



#ميسر_الدهامشة pic.twitter.com/2mbLDhuc1h — Deema49alfukra (@Deema49alfukra2) August 1, 2022

People are saying a "thousands salutes for the young player" and that our countries are still well despite the fact quite a few have normalized relations and established diplomatic relations with Israel.

Comments of pride are being made about young people taking such a stand on normalization.

#ميسر_الدهامشه#عبدالله_شاهين

انت لما تشوف اطفال بعمر صغير عندهم ثوابت ان العدو الصhويني لا كيان له ولا دوله له تفتخر بهم، رغم صغر سنهم الا ان الي برجلهم افضل من كبار بالعمر طبعوهم اليhود وركبوا ع ظهورهم ك الحمير ... — رائدالحويطي (@9_ra1) August 1, 2022

The trends continue and posts keep coming with admiration.

Maysir Al-Dahamsheh is just the latest to withdraw from this event as many Arab sportsmen, including those from Kuwait and Algeria, have withdrawn from international tournaments for refusing to face Israeli competitors.