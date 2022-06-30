  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Judge Ayman Hajaj Arrested For Allegedly Killing His Wife Shaima Jamal

Judge Ayman Hajaj Arrested For Allegedly Killing His Wife Shaima Jamal

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published June 30th, 2022 - 12:15 GMT
Shaima Jamal (L) Ayman Hajaj
Shaima Jamal (L) Ayman Hajaj (twitter)

ALBAWABA -  In a dramatic turn of events in the case of the murder of the Egyptian presenter Shaima Jamal, the Cairo police said it captured her husband councilor Ayman Hajaj in the Suez Governorate, Thursday morning. 

Hajaj, a vice-president of the State Council in Egypt, is implicated in the murder of his wife whose body was found days ago deep inside one of the villas he owned in one of the towns in Giza south of the country. 

The disappearance of Jamal, a well-known TV presenter who disappeared three weeks ago, got the alarm bells ringing with the social media quickly locking on about her mysterious whereabouts.

Her name has been trending and now the name of her husband, who is alleged to have killed her over different issues. They are being talked on different social media platforms and providing different angles the many about shady deals which Hajaj was allegedly involved in. 

We are told once the State Council realized Hajaj was arrested they dropped him from his position as vice-president of the State Council. His name quickly become a nationwide issue that is likely to be scrutinized because the murder charge and the impending investigation. 

Everyone in Egypt is talking about his case with lots of rumor and speculation and alleged corruption, of someone who abused his position, power and amassed much wealth which will now be investigated.

Some on social seem to suggest that his capture is a charade and that Hajaj has already left the country and more precisely to Dubai. 

And then there is more about him fleeing the country:

 But is this true. One website suggest he did go the UAE after the disappearance of his wife but was sent back. 

Tags:GizaEgyptAyman HajajShaima JamalCairoSuez

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...