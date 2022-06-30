Judge Ayman Hajaj Arrested For Allegedly Killing His Wife Shaima Jamal

ALBAWABA - In a dramatic turn of events in the case of the murder of the Egyptian presenter Shaima Jamal, the Cairo police said it captured her husband councilor Ayman Hajaj in the Suez Governorate, Thursday morning.

جريمة أخرى مروعة في سجل الجرائم ضد النساء في #مصر واخرها المذيعة المصرية شيما جمال! pic.twitter.com/tAmBYNWGpQ — fasal Issa (@FasalIssa) June 28, 2022

Hajaj, a vice-president of the State Council in Egypt, is implicated in the murder of his wife whose body was found days ago deep inside one of the villas he owned in one of the towns in Giza south of the country.

أعلنت وزارة الداخلية،إلقاء أجهزة الأمن القبض على نائب رئيس مجلس الدولة،القاضي أيمن حجاج، المتهم بقتل زوجته المذيعة شيماء جمال،إثر تحديد مكان اختبائه بمحافظة السويس،من خلال استخدام أجهزة البحث الجنائي للتقنيات الأمنية الحديثة،مبينة أنه جارٍ اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال المتهم. pic.twitter.com/ViXwIQgGa6 — البوسطجي (@PoostEgy) June 30, 2022

The disappearance of Jamal, a well-known TV presenter who disappeared three weeks ago, got the alarm bells ringing with the social media quickly locking on about her mysterious whereabouts.

قالت مصادر أمنية مصرية إنه تم إلقاء القبض على القاضي أيمن حجاج المتهم بقتل زوجته الإعلامية شيماء جلال بعد أن تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من تحديد مكان اختباء المتهم بمحافظة السويس وذلك من خلال استخدام أجهزة البحث الجنائي للتقنيات الأمنية الحديثة وتكثيف التحريات وجمع المعلومات تنفي… pic.twitter.com/L2XqSjukC1 — وكالة حمورابي الاخبارية (@EFMs4vi5K7z2tE6) June 30, 2022

Her name has been trending and now the name of her husband, who is alleged to have killed her over different issues. They are being talked on different social media platforms and providing different angles the many about shady deals which Hajaj was allegedly involved in.

محامي سائق القاضي ايمن_حجاج المتهم بقتل المذيعة شيماء_جمال يكشف مفاجآت: المستشار كان مرتشي، وبياخد فلوس عشان يطلع أحكام لصالح ناس معينة، وكان مشغل زوجته "وسيط".. هي اللي بتتفق، وهي اللي بتاخد المقدم قبل الحكم، وباقي الفلوس بعد الحكم! pic.twitter.com/MsdvFlhSPU — VioletFlower (@ZWarfh) June 30, 2022

We are told once the State Council realized Hajaj was arrested they dropped him from his position as vice-president of the State Council. His name quickly become a nationwide issue that is likely to be scrutinized because the murder charge and the impending investigation.

▪️ثروة المستشار ايمن حجاج ٢٥ شقة بمدينتي و ٢٥ شقة بالرحاب و ١٠ شقق باماكن متفرقة بالقاهرة و ٥ فيلات بأماكن متفرقة و ٩ سيارات مرسيدس https://t.co/7wpSZAJYeG — Eye of the Beholder (@Egypuns1) June 30, 2022

Everyone in Egypt is talking about his case with lots of rumor and speculation and alleged corruption, of someone who abused his position, power and amassed much wealth which will now be investigated.

#أيمن_حجاج.. الكشف عن ثروة ضخمة يمتلكها قاتل #شيماء_جمال اكتسبها من ممارسة أنشطة محظورة#شاهد📸⬇https://t.co/LUbV51irjC — وطن. يغرد خارج السرب (@watan_usa) June 30, 2022

Some on social seem to suggest that his capture is a charade and that Hajaj has already left the country and more precisely to Dubai.

And then there is more about him fleeing the country:

هروب القاضي ايمن حجاج الي دبي بمساعدة ظابط في امن الدوله https://t.co/IXnx8zcZmk via @YouTube — Mohamed Atif Mogahed (@DrMAMMohamed) June 30, 2022

But is this true. One website suggest he did go the UAE after the disappearance of his wife but was sent back.