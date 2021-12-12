Julian Assange Has a Stroke in UK Prison as Lawyers Haggle Over His Extradition

  1. Home
Published December 12th, 2021 - 10:56 GMT
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
Supporters hold placards in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in the City of London on August 11, 2021, during a preliminary appeal hearing of the US case for the extradition of Assange to the US. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Julian Assange has had a stroke in the Belmarsh prison whilst waiting the outcome of extradition proceedings made against him. 


The social media is wild in comment. Over the years the social platforms followed up on the different "heartache" stages of Assange's hectic life that kept him effectively in incarceration since 2012, first at the Ecuador Embassy in London till 2019, and then at the Belmarsh prison in the British capital. 


This is while the American security forces have been trying to get him deported to the United States to serve a sentence of up to 175 years for releasing 100s of thousands of top secret confidential documents relating to US activity around the world. 

Meanwhile, and under stress, the health of the former Wikileaks editor, both physical and psychological has been deteriorating under pressure. After 2019, the pressure increased at least two-fold: Time in prison - at Belmarsh - is not the best of a difficult situation because of the high security and the jailbird existence of endless locks, rules and harsh conditions. 

This has be confounded by the lawyers, courts, judges and security cameras. The trial hearings and the chopping-and-changing stages of legal opinion and debate. After about three years in prison a district court judge looked at his case. Judge Vanese Baraitser ruled Assange couldn't not be extradited to the United States because of his mental health which would put him in danger of committing suicide. 

But this didn't mean the judge allowed his release, so in he went back to prison, adding to his mental stress.  But this was no means the end of the story for a recent panel of High Court Judges recently overturned the earlier verdict. And it now means Assange could be extradited to the United States to serve his sentence under the US Espionage Act where many feel he would surely be confided to a top security American prison. 


Many feel sure, including his fiance Stella Morris, who is his lawyer as well and produced two children from him during visits at the Ecuador Embassy, that the recent stroke is the result of the psychological stress Assange is under and which has been medically diagnosed as Asperger's Syndrome. 

She, and the rest of the lawyers representing Assange will appeal the last verdict at the British highest court in the land and will try their best to stop his extradition to the United States and build a case towards his release.


Meanwhile comments on the social media in his support have continued rolling and some with sinister undertones about his future. Also, for a more detailed timeline see the recent story made in Albawaba.com
 

