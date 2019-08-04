Laura Loomer Running for Congress is Disturbing

Internet users have been confused after Laura Loomer announced running for Florida’s 21st Congressional District in the 2020 election.









The Islamophobic political activist has been banned from Twitter as well as other social media platforms earlier last year after she promoted several conspiracy theories and was incited hate against migrants and other minorities. Yet, an official statement was released on her behalf on details of her candidacy to the election.

According to her press release, Loomer is going to run as a Republican against Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel. Loomer cites in her press release the reasons behind her decision to run for the Congressional seat which includes that the current representative is a close friend of Nancy Pelosi and a critic of President Donald Trump. She also accuses her of “failing” to condemn the three congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and AOC, who have been accused of anti-Semitism since they were elected.

Loomer’s announcement has captured the attention of the internet as she has been a controversial figure for so long on social media platforms for her views and incitement for violence and hate.

Laura Loomer files to run against Rep. Lois Frankel. Running Loomer’s campaign: Trump’s 2016 Florida state director, Karen Giorno



FL-21 is a blue district, based in Palm Beach County, home to Trump’s winter getaway club, Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/srDjzZtvu4 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 2, 2019

On a hashtag #LauraLoomerForCongress, the far-right activist has surprisingly got endorsements from some users; including congressmen and officials.

I fully endorse Laura Loomer in her quest for Congress. She has proven herself to be an army of one and embodies fearlessness. #LauraLoomerForCongress #FreedomOfSpeech #Freedomcaucus #MAGA2020 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) August 3, 2019

Meanwhile, others went to reshare Loomer’s most disturbing and awkward moments; including the one from last year when she handcuffed herself to the door at Twitter's headquarters in New York protesting her ban.

here is the last communication I ever had with Laura Loomer, who is now running for US congress pic.twitter.com/I3lkRDdxGZ — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) August 3, 2019

Earlier last year, Loomer has sparked controversy after she was banned from most online platforms; including PayPal, Twitter, Facebook, GoFundMe, and Venmo in addition to Uber and Lyft after she called the ride-hailing apps to stop hiring Muslim riders.