New Measures Against Refugees Spark Unrest in Lebanon

Lebanon is engulfed by a refugees crisis triggered by the right-wing officials in the government and has been so for months. Yet a recent crackdown by the Labour Ministry against Syrian and Palestinian refugee workers have made things worse.

Days ago Lebanese Labour Minister Kamil Abu Suleiman decided to impose more restrictions on foreign workers and Palestinian refugees. It included closing down shops and firing foreign employees who work illegally there, in addition to issuing legal and financial restrictions against their bosses.

The new measures under the “Combating illegal foreign workers” Campaign by the ministry, now requires Palestinian refugees who want to work to obtain a special permit from the concerned authorities.

This is certainly news for the existing Lebanese Labour Law has treated Palestinian refugees as workers with a special status in an amendment already approved in 2010.

The new measures have sparked a public outcry against the Labor Ministry and the right-wing government that has fuelled incitement against foreign workers, particularly Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

Many have called for protests against the new measures while Palestinians are blocking roads leading to refugee camps with burning tires.

للأشخاص المهتمة تعرف، صدر قرار عنصري بحق الفلسطينيين في لبنان جوهره توقيف العدد البسيط من اليد العاملة الفلسطينية عن العمل. بدأ تنفيذ القرار بالفعل وتم اغلاق محلات لفلسطينيين والتهديد يطال كل شخص عامل يحمل بطاقة اللجوء الزرقاء. — Islam (@SpiderFromMarx) July 15, 2019

Translation: “For those who are concerned, discriminatory measures are now taken in Lebanon against Palestinian refugees aiming at decreasing their number in the workforce. The decision is already being implemented and Palestinian shops have been closed down and now every Palestinian refugee with a blue card is threatened.”

This is not the first campaign of its kind in Lebanon.

الخطابات العنصرية بحق الفلسطينيين لم تتوقف أبداً. جدتي وأمي وأنا حفظناها عن غيب. المؤسف هو الصمت من قبل جهات متعددة. المخيمات الفلسطينية محاصرة. والشعب بتحمل ذل وقمع وكراهية وعنف بشكل يومي. واليوم سيحرم من لقمة عيشه بفعل قرارات عنصرية معروفة بخدمة من. — Islam (@SpiderFromMarx) July 15, 2019

Translation: “The racist rhetoric against the Palestinians has never stopped. My grandmother, my mother and I have memorized this well. The problem is the times the authorities have ignored this while Palestinian refugee camps are under siege and people have to endure humiliation, repression, hatred, and violence on a daily basis. But today, people will be deprived of their livelihood because of racist decisions that are well-known to serve whom.”

Media campaigns aimed to deprive these refugees of their right to live in dignity and jobs have been on the rise in Lebanon. These are believed to be mainly driven by Lebanon's controversial Foreign Minister, Gebran Bassil.

يا جماعة ما بقى تقولوا للاجئين الفلسطينيين بلبنان "إذا مش عاجبكم لبنان ارجعوا على بلدكم". شكلكم طالع شوي غبي صراحة🤦‍♀️ — layal h (ليال حداد) (@layalhaddad) July 16, 2019

Translation: “People, please stop telling the Palestinian refugees to return back to their country because it looks really stupid.”