Lelela Mswane: Miss South Africa May Boycott Eilat's Miss Universe Pageant But She May Not!

Published November 10th, 2021 - 04:22 GMT
ALBAWABA - So is she pulling out or isn't she? Confusing news is being put out about Lelela Mswane. She has been voted Miss South Africa last October. She will now be participating in the Miss Universe Pageant which is due to be held in Israel on 13 December 2021. 

The social media has been riveting with tidbits of information about her participation in the competition due to be held in the Israeli city of Eilat. The decision to hold this year's competition has created much consternation among different countries, especially South Africa which is strongly pro-Palestinian and see Israeli policies as a reminder of the past tasteless apartheid regime. 

Much pressure is being put on Mswane to withdraw from participating in the pageant. The Africa4Palestine NGO has drawn up an online petition urging people to sign to pressure Mswane not to participate in the upcoming event. Africa4Palestine is being joined by YH4P, COSATU, PSA, Muslim Youth and other organizations in South Africa who stand for Israeli boycott.

 


Africa4Palestine said they were assured earlier that Mswane wouldn't participate in the competition but were surprised by the comments made by the Miss South Africa Organization which stated Mswane would not only participate in the event but is extremely looking forward to it.  Further, the suggestion she wouldn't participate is "completely unfounded and untrue", words uttered by the CEO of the Miss Africa Organization Stephanie Weil.


However reports coming out of South Africa suggest that "hundreds...have  reacted with disgust to the SA organization's response to calls that Lelela Mswane boycott the Miss Universe pageant in Israel."

 
One said the claim made by Weil that Miss South Africa Organization is "apolitical is disingenuous" with another calling the organizers hypocritical. 

Malaysia and Indonesia are not going to participate in the competition. 


 

Tags:South AfricaIsraelPalestineMiss UniverseLelela MswaneEilatStephanie Weil

