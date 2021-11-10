Lelela Mswane: Miss South Africa May Boycott Eilat's Miss Universe Pageant But She May Not!

ALBAWABA - So is she pulling out or isn't she? Confusing news is being put out about Lelela Mswane. She has been voted Miss South Africa last October. She will now be participating in the Miss Universe Pageant which is due to be held in Israel on 13 December 2021.

Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, announced today she will withdraw from the Miss Universe Pageant, which will be organised next month in ‘Eilat’, a city built on the ruins of ethnically cleansed Palestinian villages. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/Hojhom37mc — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) November 9, 2021

The social media has been riveting with tidbits of information about her participation in the competition due to be held in the Israeli city of Eilat. The decision to hold this year's competition has created much consternation among different countries, especially South Africa which is strongly pro-Palestinian and see Israeli policies as a reminder of the past tasteless apartheid regime.

In a disappointing u-turn, Miss South Africa announced that Lalela Mswane will participate in the Miss Universe in 'Israel'.

Earlier today, #Africa4Palestine welcomed intended withdrawal of Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane from upcoming Israeli hosted Miss Universe#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/dVTcdTKcQT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 9, 2021

Much pressure is being put on Mswane to withdraw from participating in the pageant. The Africa4Palestine NGO has drawn up an online petition urging people to sign to pressure Mswane not to participate in the upcoming event. Africa4Palestine is being joined by YH4P, COSATU, PSA, Muslim Youth and other organizations in South Africa who stand for Israeli boycott.

'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss South Africa CEO, confirming Lalela Mswane will attend the event in Israel next month https://t.co/3mitPYEZF2 — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) November 10, 2021



Africa4Palestine said they were assured earlier that Mswane wouldn't participate in the competition but were surprised by the comments made by the Miss South Africa Organization which stated Mswane would not only participate in the event but is extremely looking forward to it. Further, the suggestion she wouldn't participate is "completely unfounded and untrue", words uttered by the CEO of the Miss Africa Organization Stephanie Weil.

Newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel despite backlash from a civil society group calling the

beauty to pull out of the event. pic.twitter.com/K3CGUyuzxw — Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) November 9, 2021



However reports coming out of South Africa suggest that "hundreds...have reacted with disgust to the SA organization's response to calls that Lelela Mswane boycott the Miss Universe pageant in Israel."



One said the claim made by Weil that Miss South Africa Organization is "apolitical is disingenuous" with another calling the organizers hypocritical.

In the same breath that @Official_MissSA wants to denounce politics, they bring up black women hair which is EXTREMELY political. The hypocrisy my lord.



Also remember when black women had to have their own pageant because… politics? Lol pic.twitter.com/qELSk3qMDM — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) November 10, 2021

Malaysia and Indonesia are not going to participate in the competition.



