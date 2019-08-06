Lindsay Lohan and MBS? Rumors Swirl Around a Possible ‘Friendship’

Rumors swirl around “something” going on between the American actress, Lindsay Lohan, and the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, aka MBS.







The story first reported by Page Six magazine indicates that since the controversial Crown Prince and the US star met around a year ago at a Formula One Grand Prix race, they have stayed in touch and exchanged text messages.

A while after that, MBS had flown Lohan around in his jets and showered her with presents; including a gift-wrapped credit card and that was when the wild rumors sparked.

The magazine has cited sources close to Lohan confirming they “know each other” while confirming they saw an exchange of text messages between them. They have also called what is going on as a “friendship” sparking between them.

In response, a representative of the actress denied the rumors involving the “Star and the vicious authoritarian," calling it “lies” in addition to denying that the prince sent her a credit card while confirming they have met once only.

Not sure which alternative hellscape timeline permits Lindsay Lohan dating MBS, but I’m HERE for them being known as the ”’Herbie: Fully Loaded’ star and vicious authoritarian” henceforth. pic.twitter.com/OhbZ6mqtCK — dingus (@LaCroixPolamalu) August 6, 2019

While the whole story is rumors and nothing is confirmed yet, it took the internet by storm and people loved it.

Lord have mercy



Another proof we may have crossed into an upside down parallel universe



Mean Girls' star @lindsaylohan Lindsay Lohan hooked up with #Saudi 🇸🇦 Crown Prince aka Mister Bone Saw #MBS https://t.co/Txsw0q9l1p — Saad (@SaadAbedine) August 6, 2019

Social media users jumped on the story at a time MBS is facing international backlash for the human rights violations and crackdowns he carried out against his critics inside the Kingdom and overseas, particularly after the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2018.

One user has suggested that it was predictable that when MBS would be in a relationship with a celebrity, he would choose Lohan.

Whether this is true or not (and my guess is not), somehow, if I had to predict which celebrity would be most likely to be linked to MbS, I would probably choose Lindsay Lohan. https://t.co/1MRb9XVbP6 — Thomas Juneau (@thomasjuneau) August 5, 2019

This story prompted discussions over Lohan and her tendency to be close to authoritarian rulers.

In 2017, the Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan has met with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bana Alabed, the seven-year-old Syrian girl who attracted worldwide attention by tweeting about life in war-torn Aleppo.

Lohan then appeared in a picture with Erdogan and Turkey’s First Lady alongside with Bana Abed prompting discussions on the unusual alliance she is forming with Erdogan.