Middle East Artists Show Support for Floyd, Taylor and Arbery

As protests filled the city of Minneapolis and spread to other cities all over the U.S., the world also expressed solidarity with Black people in the U.S. and all around in response to the murders of of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Visual artists, cartoonists, arts groups and human rights activists in the Middle East also expressed their stand with black lives through sharing art work especially made to reflect on the recent incidents.

Translation: O dealer of death, this is the first ordeal of those who have fallen short of the inevitability of a thousand years singing in our funerals as we play the Symphony of Imprisonment. Try your whips in my flesh without shame so that the suns of God shine in my body. " . Poetry: Ahmed Bakhit. The accompanying works for: Nicolas Smith Omar Al-Abdallah Mahmoud Al-Rifai Kevin West. All were painted in memory of George Floyd, whose story represented the suffering of all the vulnerable on Earth..

People all around the world are viewing closely the response of the American legal system and Trump's, who promised in his election campaign to "make America great again," or did he really mean to make America "white" again?!